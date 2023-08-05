Fort Gibson: July 30. Elevation is 0.5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 86°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, spoons, topwater lures, and worms around coves, docks, points, and riprap. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live shad, and shad around channels, coves, and points. Paddlefish excellent snagging around channels and main lake. Comments: The weather is hot but so is the fishing! Huge paddlefish are being caught in the main lake, especially south of the Highway 51 Bridge. Blue catfish are still biting well on shad and live bluegill. Fish windy points near deeper water or throw some juglines out in the deep channels but make sure your bait is 12-15 ft. deep. Sunfish are excellent, fish around docks, points with large rocks, or structure in the water. Plenty of buffalo, carp, and gar for bow anglers. Troll channels for white bass. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: July 30. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 87°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows, and plastic baits around brush structure. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live shad, shad, and worms around coves and docks. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, riprap, shallows, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Comments: Crappie activity is staying strong from mid lake to the dam with lots of folks catching crappie in the shade under docks early and late! Catfish are feeding in all areas and are fairly easy to catch around docks as well as drifting near flats and ledges. Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: July 30. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 91°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, small lures, and worms around docks, flats, and weed beds. Bluegill sunfish fair on small lures and worms around brush structure, docks, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around docks and flats. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: July 30. Elevation is 5 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 85°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits, and topwater lures around brush structure, points, and rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and dough bait around dam, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish excellent on minnows and worms around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: July 28. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 60°F and clear. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam. Comments: Best times are early morning and late evening below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: July 30. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 87°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, and points. White bass fair on hair jigs, small lures, and tube jigs around channels and main lake. Crappie fair on tube jigs around brush structure and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: July 30. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 91°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and main lake. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, flats, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, and sunfish below the dam and flats. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: July 28. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 81°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, and plastic baits around channels, main lake, points, riprap, and rocks. Striped bass, striped bass hybrids, and white bass good on hair jigs, jigs, and shad below the dam, discharge, and tailwater. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, live shad, and sunfish around channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth, and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: July 28. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 86°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, channels, and weed beds. Largemouth and spotted bass good on minnows, small lures, spoons, and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, docks, points, shallows, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, and sunfish around channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, standing timber, tailwater, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
