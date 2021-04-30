Fort Gibson: April 26. Elevation above normal, water 62 and murky. Largemouth bass fair on jigs and spinnerbaits along shallows. Crappie good on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam and river mouth. Spring is in full swing! Fishing is an open door of opportunities right now on Ft. Gibson Lake. Come enjoy the lake if you get a chance. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: April 24. Elevation normal, water 60 and stained. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points and shorelines. Blue catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait and live bait below the dam, along channels, docks, main lake and river channel. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: April 27. Elevation normal, water stained. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, coves and flats. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, creek channels and points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shad in coves and along flats. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: April 27. Elevation normal, water 60 and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits in coves and around rocks. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait along channels and main lake. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: April 22. Elevation above normal, water 57. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: April 30. Elevation above average, water 49 and clear. Rainbow trout slow on PowerBait below the dam. Currently the river is very high due to release of flood waters coming into Tenkiller Lake, 14,000 cfs at the time of this report. River conditions will remain high for the next several days. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: April 25. Elevation above normal, water 60 and murky. Crappie excellent on grubs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and shallows. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and jigs along creek channels and river channel. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: April 27. Elevation normal, water 61 and murky. White and striped bass good on flukes, hair jigs, jigs and minnows below the dam and along creek channels. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam and along flats. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: April 23. Elevation normal, water 59 and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth, spotted, striped and white bass fair on buzz baits, jerk baits, jigs, small lures and spinnerbaits along channels, docks, main lake and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live bait, live shad, PowerBait and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, discharge, main lake and river mouth. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, live bait, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, docks and main lake. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: April 30. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, golffish, minnows, plastics, small lures and topwaters in brush structure, coves,standing timber, weed beds and around docks and rivermouth. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, grubs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, in creek channels, on main lake, in river channel, shallows, tailwater and river mouth. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
