FLW Phoenix BFL
Okie Division
Saturday at Arkansas River, Three Forks Harbor
Top finishers
1. Mitchell Webb, Skiatook, 16-1, $12,839. 2. Caleb Black, McAlester, 15-2, $2,419. 3. Jeff Clark, Van Buren, Ark., 14-11, $1,614. 4. Blake Capps, Muskogee, 13-4, $1,129. 5. Jason Sanding, Centerton, Ark., 13-2, $968.
Sunday at Arkansas River, Three Forks
Top finishers
1. Roger Fitzpatrick, Eldon, Mo., 13-13, $3,380. 1. Mike Gilbreth, Grove, 13-13, $6,880. 3. Ed Barton, Vian, 13-11, $1,502. 4. Jared Miller, Norman, 12-7, $1,052. 5. Joel Baker, Talala, 11-10, $901. 12. Daniel Cowett, Porum, 9-2, $428.
Greenleaf Lunker Jackpot
Results for Friday
1st: Troy Whitney & Michael Daily (14.14 lbs)
2nd: Scott Hyslope & Bryan Crow (11.57 lbs)
3rd: Butch Lausford (11.10 lbs)
Big bass: Whitney & Daily (4.46 lbs)
