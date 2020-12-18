The great COVID-19 schedule scramble brought two rivals together, not when originally scheduled, and not when rescheduled.
And then, it turned into a Guy’s Night Only evening Friday at the Hilldale Event Center.
Follow along:
Hilldale and Fort Gibson were supposed to play Tuesday, but lingering quarantine issues that had kept Hilldale from playing a single game this season forced a reschedule to Jan. 5. The Hornets were to be free on Friday against Wagoner, but the Bulldogs’ football team following the state title game last weekend had a positive test and pushed their two-way guys — a substantial part of their hoops roster — into quarantine, but initially, just the guys, not the girls.
Then the girls went down Thursday.
Hilldale tried to schedule Bixby, which ended up going to Eufaula, and instead got the Tigers, kind of. Well, minus the Lady Tigers, who went into quarantine this week.
Such is prep basketball, 2020-21.
The Hornets finally got its first tipoff, and its final buzzer — but in the end, a downer, as Fort Gibson walked away with a 79-66 victory.
It was the Tigers’ sixth game, making them 3-3 going into the holiday break. Hilldale takes an 0-1 mark to Tulsa Memorial on Saturday.
“I’m not going to make excuses for it,” said Hilldale coach Scott Hensley. “We’ve got to learn from it and get tougher.”
The Tigers had lost a scheduled game with Haskell on Friday and knew what their alternative was here Thursday, and handled the adjustment well.
“It’s not difficult when you get into a mindset of staying ready all the time because that’s what this season is going to be about,” said Fort Gibson coach Todd Dickerson.
Hilldale led for most of the first half and by seven on a couple of occasions, geared by Evan Smith’s perimeter touch. Smith had five treys and 17 points at the break, but the Tigers managed to close late in the half to trail by 39-37 at the half.
Fort Gibson’s defensive rebounding, which was missing much of the first half, came alive in the third quarter. Out-rebounded on Hilldale’s end 9-5 prior to intermission, the Tigers had a 7-2 edge in the third and turned up the transition game. Max Wicks had nine of Fort Gibson’s 21 points in the quarter and the Tigers bounced out to a 12-point advantage, 58-46, going to the fourth.
“We got to be ready always and your teammates have to have your back because it’s going to be dogfight every night,” said Wicks, who started his surge with a basket and assist to Jaxon Blunt on two possessions to make it 41-39 Tigers and they would never lose the lead from that point.
“Good fundamental stuff, they blocked out and went after every loose ball and they went after it harder than we did,” said Hensley.
Dickerson gave credit to Wicks’ third-quarter effort.
“It’s all about being your best at the right time and if we can get everyone to play like he did in the third quarter, I think we’ll be OK,” said.
Grant Edwards had his third 3 just before a Hilldale timeout with 3:37 to play and the Tigers up 63-49, one of several times they maxed the advantage at that margin. It was at that point that Hilldale began taking advantage of traps to cause turnovers and made a run.
Dylan Walker hit a shot and Brayson Lawson scored two, one off his own steal, and Smith’s 3 capped a 9-2 run that got the Hornets within five. But Lawson would be whistled for the first of two technicals which allowed the Tigers to get four points back. Seth Rowan missed the technical, but Blunt hit the free throws and Caden Dennis scored off a drive to make it 69-58.
Lawson had words again with under a minute to go and was ejected, also with his fifth foul.
“I don’t know what was said and why they felt like they needed to make calls at that time of the game, but you know what? I’ll side with adults over kids every time and we need to learn to watch our mouth in situations,” Hensley said.
Wicks had 16 points. Blunt also had 16, with five points coming from the line in the fourth. Jaiden Graves had eight in the fourth and led the team with 18 points.
Ty O’Neal had 12 for Hilldale, Rylan Nail had 10 and Lawson had 10. Logan Harper was just outside double figures with 9.
Both Hilldale teams are at Memorial. Hilldale and Fort Gibson’s girls will meet Jan. 5 at Hilldale and the Tigers with the Lady Tigers have added games with Oktaha on Jan. 7 and Coweta on Jan. 8 in their own festival at Harrison Field House. Hilldale will also be in that festival with its first game Jan. 7 against Coweta.
Those in part are plug-ins for the canceled Bedouin Shrine Classic.
