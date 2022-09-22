It was packed house for Senior Night at the Muskogee High volleyball gym and the Lady Roughers kept the crowd on their edge of their seats all night as they pulled out an exciting 3-2 five-set win over the Lady Bulldogs of Wagoner 23-25, 25-21,10-25, 25-11, 15-11.
“Senior night always brings out a lot of emotions,” said Muskogee head coach TeAna Tramel, whose team was in only its third home match and first since Aug. 30, a span of eight road matches.
“A lot of the families were here, some of them from out of town seeing their kids play for the first time so all of that distracted us a little tonight but the girls fought and never gave up and that’s all I can ask for.”
The first set was the tone setter for the match as the lead changed hands seven times with nine ties, the last being at 16-16 when Wagoner scored seven unanswered points to take a commanding 23-16 lead. But Muskogee went on a streak of its own, outscoring Wagoner 7-1 to pull to within a point at 24-23 before Wagoner got the set point.
The second set was much the same with the game tied five times before the Lady Roughers had a pair of 4-1 runs to take an 18-12 lead. But this time it was the Lady Bulldogs rallying from behind to pull to 21-20 before Alexis Rodriguez got a kill for Muskogee, which later was helped out by a Wagoner serving error to pull out the win.
The third set was all Wagoner as they led from the start and led by as many as 12 at one point 22-10 before taking a two sets to one lead. But down by a set, Muskogee dominated early in the fourth set scoring the first nine points before Wagoner slowly fought back to within a point at 13-12. Muskogee then went on an 8-3 run to take command and even the match at two sets each.
The Lady Roughers (8-7) broke out to an 8-2 to start the final set only to see Wagoner again fight back, getting within a point at 11-10 before Muskogee kills by Rodriguez and Raegan Essex along with a Wagoner service error finished off the match.
Wagoner coach Randi Pawpa who picked up the volleyball duties this year in addition to her job as the girls’ basketball coach was proud of her girls despite the loss.
“This is the best we’ve played in quite a while, maybe for the whole season. Everybody got involved, not just a couple of girls which was nice, and I can’t fault their effort. I thought our front row played tremendously on defense. They probably had four or five blocks in one rally.”
It was an excellent night for Essex who had 20 kills, four digs and six aces. Rodriguez had nine kills and Ciara Tremblay had seven while Maddi Havens at the libero position had 21 digs.
Before the match Muskogee honored seniors Jordan Potts, Ashlen Freeman, Aubrey Brown, Ella Ross and Havens. Wagoner seniors Abby Humphries, Ashlee Jones, Makenna Turney, Daisy Diaz, Alyssa Langston and Abby Warner were also recognized.
The Lady Roughers will be home to Sand Springs next Tuesday while Wagoner (5-13) will entertain Okay that same night.
