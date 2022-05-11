Oklahoma’s largest fly fishing show returns to Tahlequah after a two-year pause because of COVID-19.
The 2022 Smallmouth Rendezvous will be held Friday and Saturday, May 13th & 14th, 2022. The Smallmouth Rendezvous is being presented annually by the Northeastern Oklahoma Fly Fishing Club and the Native Women Fly Fishers in Tahlequah.
Over 35 fly tiers from several states including Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma are planning to participate.
They will be demonstrating how to tie their favorite flies and advising how to best fish them. Many tiers will be tying flies for catching local fish such as smallmouth bass, largemouth bass and bluegill.
In addition, there will be presentations about fly fishing from Alaska to northeastern Oklahoma. Casting lessons will be available for those who want to learn to cast a fly or to tune up their technique. Rods and reels will be available to use for a lesson or bring your own gear to use.
The Rendezvous is being held at the First Baptist Church, located at 201 Ron Rice Road (formerly Commerce Street) in Tahlequah.
The doors will open for the public at 9 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday.
Tying demonstrations will be continuous until 4 p.m.
Speakers are scheduled for both days. There is no admission charge. The public is invited and encouraged to participate.
Schedule of events
Friday
9 a.m. — Doors open for the public
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Fly tying demonstrations
10 a.m. — Speaker, Lloyd Moden, Fishing Alaska
11 a.m. — Speaker, Chris Queen, Fly Fishing Gear and Tactics I
1 p.m. — Speaker-Jared Skaggs, Grand River Dam Authority, Past, Present and Future
1 to 3 p.m. — Fly casting lessons available-check with the reception desk
2 p.m. — Speaker, Ryan Walker, Seasons of the Smallmouth
3 p.m. — Speaker, Larry Clark, Fly Fish: It’s Not Just About Trout
4-4:30 p.m. — Raffle & Silent Auction
Saturday
9 a.m. — Doors open for the public
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Fly tying demonstrations
10 a.m. to noon — Fly casting lessons available-check with the reception desk
10 a.m. — Speaker, Chris Queen, Gear and Tactics II
11 a.m. — Speaker, Jared Skaggs, GRDA, The Other Scenic Streams
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Indian Tacos by the Native Women Fly Fishers
1 p.m. — Speaker, Tony Rodger, Oklahoma Dept. of Wildlife-Stream Program Overview and Smallmouth Research in Oklahoma
2 p.m. — Speaker, Ryan Walker-Smallmouth by the Numbers
3 p.m. — Fly Tying Contest, Live Auction, Silent Auction and Raffle
