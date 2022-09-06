AP POLL
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alabama (44)
|1-0
|1552
|1
|2. Georgia (17)
|1-0
|1511
|3
|3. Ohio St. (2)
|1-0
|1471
|2
|4. Michigan
|1-0
|1299
|8
|5. Clemson
|1-0
|1280
|4
|6. Texas A&M
|1-0
|1241
|6
|7. Oklahoma
|1-0
|1130
|9
|8. Notre Dame
|0-1
|1085
|5
|9. Baylor
|1-0
|1057
|10
|10. Southern Cal
|1-0
|898
|14
|11. Oklahoma St.
|1-0
|818
|12
|12. Florida
|1-0
|763
|-
|13. Utah
|0-1
|717
|7
|14. Michigan St.
|1-0
|690
|15
|15. Miami
|1-0
|679
|16
|16. Arkansas
|1-0
|678
|19
|17. Pittsburgh
|1-0
|535
|17
|18. NC State
|1-0
|513
|13
|19. Wisconsin
|1-0
|476
|18
|20. Kentucky
|1-0
|373
|20
|21. BYU
|1-0
|266
|25
|22. Mississippi
|1-0
|254
|21
|23. Wake Forest
|1-0
|246
|22
|24. Tennessee
|1-0
|194
|-
|25. Houston
|1-0
|143
|24
Others receiving votes: Oregon 131, Penn St. 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida St. 42, UCF 22, Minnesota 22, Fresno St. 22, Kansas St. 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi St. 10, Air Force 8, Oregon St. 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, UCLA 1, Arizona 1, Purdue 1.
COACHES POLL
Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (57)
|1-0
|1615
|1
|2. Georgia (6)
|1-0
|1542
|3
|3. Ohio State (2)
|1-0
|1520
|2
|4. Clemson
|1-0
|1380
|4
|5. Michigan
|1-0
|1333
|6
|6. Texas A&M
|1-0
|1268
|7
|7. Oklahoma
|1-0
|1160
|9
|8. Baylor
|1-0
|1103
|10
|9. Notre Dame
|0-1
|1077
|5
|10. Oklahoma State
|1-0
|938
|11
|11. Michigan State
|1-0
|860
|14
|12. Southern California
|1-0
|849
|15
|13. North Carolina State
|1-0
|642
|13
|14. Pittsburgh
|1-0
|624
|16
|15. Utah
|0-1
|605
|8
|16. Miami
|1-0
|591
|17
|17. Arkansas
|1-0
|554
|23
|18. Wisconsin
|1-0
|495
|20
|19. Florida
|1-0
|469
|NR
|20. Kentucky
|1-0
|421
|21
|21. Wake Forest
|1-0
|353
|19
|22. Texas
|1-0
|351
|18
|23. Mississippi
|1-0
|292
|24
|24. Oregon
|0-1
|206
|12
|25. Brigham Young
|1-0
|170
|NR
Dropped Out: Cincinnati, Houston. Others receiving votes: Tennessee, Penn State, Houston, Cincinnati, Iowa, Mississippi State, Florida State, Central Florida, Fresno State, Air Force, Auburn, TCU, UCLA, South Carolina, Utah State, Minnesota, Syracuse, Oregon State, Louisiana-Lafayette, North Carolina, Northwestern, Texas Tech.
