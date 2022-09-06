 AP POLL

RecordPtsPrv
1. Alabama (44)1-015521
2. Georgia (17)1-015113
3. Ohio St. (2)1-014712
4. Michigan1-012998
5. Clemson1-012804
6. Texas A&M1-012416
7. Oklahoma1-011309
8. Notre Dame0-110855
9. Baylor1-0105710
10. Southern Cal1-089814
11. Oklahoma St.1-081812
12. Florida1-0763-
13. Utah0-17177
14. Michigan St.1-069015
15. Miami1-067916
16. Arkansas1-067819
17. Pittsburgh1-053517
18. NC State1-051313
19. Wisconsin1-047618
20. Kentucky1-037320
21. BYU1-026625
22. Mississippi1-025421
23. Wake Forest1-024622
24. Tennessee1-0194-
25. Houston1-014324

Others receiving votes: Oregon 131, Penn St. 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida St. 42, UCF 22, Minnesota 22, Fresno St. 22, Kansas St. 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi St. 10, Air Force 8, Oregon St. 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, UCLA 1, Arizona 1, Purdue 1.

 COACHES POLL


Record		PtsPvs
1. Alabama (57)1-016151
2. Georgia (6)1-015423
3. Ohio State (2)1-015202
4. Clemson1-013804
5. Michigan1-013336
6. Texas A&M1-012687
7. Oklahoma1-011609
8. Baylor1-0110310
9. Notre Dame0-110775
10. Oklahoma State1-093811
11. Michigan State1-086014
12. Southern California1-084915
13. North Carolina State1-064213
14. Pittsburgh1-062416
15. Utah0-16058
16. Miami1-059117
17. Arkansas1-055423
18. Wisconsin1-049520
19. Florida1-0469NR
20. Kentucky1-042121
21. Wake Forest1-035319
22. Texas1-035118
23. Mississippi1-029224
24. Oregon0-120612
25. Brigham Young1-0170NR

Dropped Out: Cincinnati, Houston. Others receiving votes: Tennessee, Penn State, Houston, Cincinnati, Iowa, Mississippi State, Florida State, Central Florida,  Fresno State, Air Force,  Auburn, TCU, UCLA, South Carolina, Utah State, Minnesota, Syracuse, Oregon State,  Louisiana-Lafayette, North Carolina, Northwestern, Texas Tech.

