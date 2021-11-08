Week one of the postseason is here and so are nine of the 13 area schools.
Below is a look at this week’s matchups.
Class 4A
Hilldale (8-2) at Wagoner (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Hilldale and Wagoner will meet in the playoffs for the first time since 2006, a 21-7 loss in the first round. They last met in 2011 in week 2, Wagoner winning 28-19. In 2009, when both schools were in the same district (4A-4). Wagoner won 14-13. That was also Wagoner’s last time to not win a district title.
Storyline: Wagoner defensive coordinator Ryan Keenom held the same position at Hilldale from 2012-2018. Keenom replaced Travis Bryant at Hilldale when Bryant joined Dale Condict’s staff at Wagoner. Bryant left but returned this season as offensive coordinator.
Track: The winner will go west to take on the winner No. 1 Tuttle or Newcastle. Wagoner pulled off a miraculous comeback against Tuttle in last year’s quarterfinal. Hilldale lost to Tuttle in 2018. A semifinal opponent would come from Poteau, Catoosa, Bethany or Blanchard.
Fort Gibson (6-4) at Grove (9-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday
As was the case last season heading into the playoffs, the Tigers are struggling, having lost their last three contests. Last year they finished 6-5 after a 6-0 start. Fort Gibson led Hilldale 18-0 in the first quarter last week but fell 49-46 and thus gets a Ridgerunner team that intentionally lost to Wagoner in week nine with a safety that helped preserve tiebreaker points. Grove, Wagoner and Bristow all ended up with one loss each in 4A-3.
The winner will play host to either Cushing or Elk City. Potential semifinal foes are Bristow, Broken Bow, Clinton and Harrah.
Class 3A
Checotah (3-7) at Holland Hall (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday
A rematch of last year’s first-round game, won by Holland Hall, 52-0. The Wildcats have won three of four after starting 0-6 and finished fourth in 3A-3. The Dutch, on the other hand, lost in district to Verdigris but won a tiebreaker with Verdigris and Berryhill to claim the top seed in 3A-4.
Track: If Holland Hall wins it hosts either Perkins-Tryon or Lone Grove. Checotah would host if it’s Perkins-Tryon or Lone Grove.
Class 2A
Keys (6-3) at Eufaula (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The Ironheads have won 27 consecutive district games and four district titles in succession and nine consecutive games since a 34-27 season-opening lost against Vian. Keys has back-to-back wins three times this season and lost to Vian 48-7.
The Ironheads with a win would have the opportunity to host Sperry or Metro Christian. A third-round game would be from the quadrant of Oklahoma Christian, Prague, Community Christian and Davis. Eufaula was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Oklahoma Christian in 2020.
Class A
Wewoka (5-5) at Gore (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday
The Pirates head into the postseason ranked only behind Cashion in Class A. and have back-to-back shutouts over Canadian and Talihina to close the regular season with a repeat district title and a 24th consecutive regular season win.
If the Pirates win, they’d host either Woodland or Quapaw. Quarterfinal opponents would come from Cashion, Dibble, Hooker and Boone-Apache.
Porter (4-6) at Mounds (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Rematch of week 2 game in which the Pirates went to Mounds and lost 56-7. Porter got in as the fourth-place team in A-8 in Denton Long’s first year at the helm.
Track: Mounds would host either Commerce or Pawnee. Should Porter prevail, they would play host. Ahead in a quarterfinal would be Minco, Mooreland, Ringling or Hinton.
Stroud (5-5) at Warner (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday
In Rafe Watkins’ first season, Warner hasn’t lost since a 14-8 loss to Gore in week 4. Since then, the Eagles have won six straight and have outscored their last four opponents 241-7. Warner reached the third round last year, losing at Pawhuska. Stroud, meanwhile, lost a shot at second by falling to Okemah 24-8 last week.
Stroud beat the Eagles in the 2019 playoffs 48-7.
The winner would go to Morrison or Oklahoma Union. Quarterfinal opponent would be Fairview, Cordell, Tonkawa or Wayne.
Class C
Bluejacket (6-4) at Midway (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday
After stumbling to fourth-place Oaks, Midway has won three straight, averaging 66 points per outing to overtake Oaks and Sasakwa to finish as the district runner-up. Bluejacket, not long ago a district rival of Midway, has lost back-to-back games to C-3’s top two finishers, Wesleyan Christian and C-3 champ Timberlake.
Track: Winner takes on Tyrone or Thackerville on the road. Midway suffered its only loss in 2020 to Tyrone in an epic 78-68 quarterfinal last year. A semifinal opponent would come from Timberlake, Oaks, Maysville or Boise City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.