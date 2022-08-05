Midnight madness is spreading this year when it comes to prep football preseason kickoffs.
With Hilldale, its become tradition, but Midway and Porum will also join in this year with first practices in the wee hours Monday morning.
Porum is doing so under 68-year-old Larry Childers, one time a Hilldale assistant who is returning to the school he coached a season in 1982.
Childers, along with Warner’s John Williams and Fort Gibson’s Ryan Nolan, are the new coaches on the block.
Williams is part of a group that will take advantage of the time prior to the start of classes with breakfast-time practices. The Eagles will go at 8 a.m., same as Porter and head coach Denton Long. Wagoner will hit the turf at 9 a.m. and a half-hour later, Checotah begins drills.
Nolan and Fort Gibson will take the more normal time of 2:30 p.m., as will Haskell. Muskogee and Eufaula hit the field at 6 p.m., Webbers Falls and Gore will go at 7 p.m. to round out the first day.
There’s a mix of new staff at Muskogee and Hilldale.
Carter Bradley returns at Muskogee after a season at Checotah. He’ll coach receivers. At Hilldale, Earnie Ragland, defensive coordinator, took a similar job at Adair. Josh McMillan moves over from Warner to take on the offensive line. Hilldale also adds Jordan Alexander as receivers coach and Ty Pickering with running backs.
Pads will go on starting Friday.
The regular season opens with Zero Week Aug. 25-26 and continues with games Sept. 1-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.