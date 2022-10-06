College
UCO 55, NSU 6 — Stephon Brown passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more as the Bronchos (4-2, 4-2) routed the RiverHawks (1-5, 1-5) in Edmond.
Checotah ex Jacob Delso caught a pair of touchdown passes of 3 and 20 yards from Brown. Brown had a 5-yard run for the first score and a 65-yarder for the second, both in the first quarter where UCO built a 24-0 lead.
NSU did not score until Da’Monn Sanders caught a 9-yard TD pass from Ben Ward with 1:21 to play to avoid the shutout.
Preps
QUINTON 46, MIDWAY 0 — The Chargers dropped their second consecutive game and their B-5 opener. Quinton is 4-2, 1-0 and Midway fell to 3-3, 0-1.
CADDO 48, PORUM 0 — Seth Brown had 29 yards on six carries in a game that was called at the half. The Panthers fell to 3-3 and 0-1 in B-5. Caddo is 4-1 and 1-0.
— Staff
