Fort Gibson vs. Cascia Hall
Cole Mahaney threw a pair of touchdown passes to highlight the Tigers’ 21-19 simulated game.
Mahaney’s scores went to Tegan Thornbrugh and Hunter Branch, both for 10 yards. Jaxon Purdue kicked three PATs which helped make the difference.
Toby West scored on a 1-yard run.
Branch had an interception for Fort Gibson and the Tigers had a fumble recovery in the early going.
Fort Gibson is at Oologah next Friday in the final tuneup before going to Berryhill on Sept. 3 for the regular season opener.
Wagoner vs. McAlester
Gabe Rodriguez’s 26-yard scoring run with 2:35 left in a contest that was split with 20 minutes of offense for both teams. The run was set up by a 53-yard pass from Rodriguez to Brayden Skeen.
Rodriguez for the scrimmage was 7-of-11 for 85 yards and 1 interception. He rushed for 78 yards on seven carries, most on the scoring run.
The Wagoner defense held McAlester to 95 yards and host Claremore in their final tuneup next week before opening at Coweta on Sept. 3.
Gore vs. Spiro
Zane Craighead connected with Blue Steward on a 40-yard pass in a game-simulated quarter for the Pirates. Craighead also tossed TDs to Blaine Barnes and Dayne Perryman.
“We’re where we thought we would be at this point and came out healthy,” said Gore coach Brandon Tyler, whose Pirates host Haskell and Holdenville in the final scrimmage session Friday.
Haskell three-way
In rotations with Sallisaw Central and Liberty on Thursday, Haskell got 300 yards and scored four times, while not getting scored on.
Brannon Westmoreland was 10 of 16 for 206 yards with scoring tosses to Fernando Gonzales, DeShawn Clark, Briley Love and Jason Mendoza.
“We’ve got a lot of people with not much experience but we sure played well,” said Haskell coach Phil McWilliams, in his first season as head coach.
The Haymakers had four interceptions on defense - Gonzales, Lucas King, J.D. Powell and Isiaiah Timmrick.
—Staff
