Scrimmage schedule with COVID guidelines, if obtained:

Thursday

Wetumka at Midway, 6 p.m.  

Porum at Oaks, 6 p.m. 

Warner at Okmulgee, 5:30 p.m.

 

 

Friday

Hilldale at Beggs with Lincoln Christian, 5 p.m.

Masks highly recommended

 Muskogee at Jenks, 7 p.m.

Masks required. No admittance prior to 7 p.m.

 Oologah at Fort Gibson, 5 p.m.

Masks required to admission

Wagoner at Checotah, 5 p.m.

Morris at Eufaula, 5:30 p.m.

 Liberty at Haskell, 6 p.m.

Masks required for admission

Porter at Kellyville, 6 p.m.

Spiro at Gore, 6:30 p.m.

No mask mandate 

Arkoma, Graham at Webbers Falls, 6 p.m.

