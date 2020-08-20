Scrimmage schedule with COVID guidelines, if obtained:
Thursday
Wetumka at Midway, 6 p.m.
Porum at Oaks, 6 p.m.
Warner at Okmulgee, 5:30 p.m.
Friday
Hilldale at Beggs with Lincoln Christian, 5 p.m.
Masks highly recommended
Muskogee at Jenks, 7 p.m.
Masks required. No admittance prior to 7 p.m.
Oologah at Fort Gibson, 5 p.m.
Masks required to admission
Wagoner at Checotah, 5 p.m.
Morris at Eufaula, 5:30 p.m.
Liberty at Haskell, 6 p.m.
Masks required for admission
Porter at Kellyville, 6 p.m.
Spiro at Gore, 6:30 p.m.
No mask mandate
Arkoma, Graham at Webbers Falls, 6 p.m.
