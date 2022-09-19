It’s back to work for Muskogee — in regular game-prep format — following a week of mostly self-focus.
A little bit of attention over the open week turned to a lot of attention Friday night as Muskogee head coach Travis Hill and some staff got a look at Sand Springs, who did not have a week off. The Sandites beat Ponca City 48-25 to go to 2-1 on the year. Their only loss was to Class 6AI No. 1 Bixby (67-3), which has outscored Owasso, Springdale Har-Ber and the Sandites 179-17.
While the Sandites, who will host Friday’s contest, have lost significantly on both sides of the line of scrimmage since last year (seven starters on offense, eight on defense) one common trait continues to show itself.
“One of the things you respect most about them is their toughness and it’s what any good program should be built on, but they enjoy that about themselves,” Hill said.
Another, he said, which transcends coaching staffs from Dustin Kinnard (2007-2019) to third-year head guy Bobby Klinck, who was Muskogee’s defensive coordinator one season under Josh Blankenship, is adaptation to circumstances week in, week out.
Another familiar face on the opposing sideline: longtime Muskogee assistant Jason Medrano, the offensive line coach.
“They’re not going to give you a lot to walk in and say ‘huge tendencies’ or ‘this is what they’re going to do,’ They do a good job coaching as far as adjusting both as a staff and as a team,” Hill said.
They’ve also utilized two quarterbacks thus far.
Freshman Easton Webb (6-4, 185) was 6-of-10 for 60 yards against Bixby and 9-of-12 for 166 yards and a touchdown against Ponca. He had no passing numbers in the opener against Sapulpa. He ran for two touchdowns last week on 10 carries, the same carries he had against Bixby.
Marek Matheson, a senior, was 6-of-9 for 131 yards and a touchdown last week and 5-of-10 for 32 against Bixby. Overall he’s 22-of-40 for 316 with one TD toss and three interceptions.
Looking at quarterback ratings, Webb’s is twice that (116.9) than Matheson (57.9), mostly due to the three interceptions — Webb has none.
Which gives Hill a hunch the Roughers may see more of Webb as District 6AII-1 play begins.
“(He’s) maybe a little taller than our kid last year,” said Hill of a comparison with Jamarian Ficklin, who started as a freshman for MHS a year ago, before alluding to a previous Sandite field general.
“He reminds me of (Ty) Pennington (who graduated a year ago at Sand Springs), same size, just more mature physically, This kid s long and throws the ball extremely well live arm and, not scared, he runs the football. Very athletic. He’ll be an unbelievable quarterback one of these days.”
Two experienced targets are seniors Brody Rutledge (6-3, 200) with 11 catches for 223 yards, and Jacob Blevins (nine catches, 137 yards).
Muskogee is 3-0 for the first time since 2019 and is coming off a big road win over 5A power Carl Albert, 35-28, after wins over 6AI entries Enid and Putnam City.
Jamarian Ficklin is 96 yards away from 1,000 yards passing and leads the area in that category.
“We felt good about what we did last week,” Hill said, in this context referring to the off week of work. “Coming in 3-0 as opposed to 0-3 we weren’t just showing up to get to a practice and I felt that the purpose, not just for coaches but the players as well, was to work on our craft, show improvement, and with the mindset of continuing success instead of just trying to win a football game.”
This one is most certainly an early barometer for both in terms of district play — the winner in a better early position to battle the two teams generally picked 1-2 in the district in Stillwater and Tulsa Washington, or the loser maybe left with trying to get a home playoff game in the first round. This year, six of the eight teams in 6A districts will go to the playoffs, with the third- and fourth-place teams hosting the fifth- and sixth-place teams from the other district. The top two in each district will draw first-round byes.
“This is just the start of what I call our second season, but it’s a game we’ll be able to measure where we stand,” said Hill.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday.
