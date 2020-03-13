Reid Stockman and other Connors State baseball players began hearing about the NCAA’s sweeping response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the middle of its game Thursday.
“Just didn’t know what was going on, but it was a district game for us so we stayed focused,” he said.
Yet afterward, the reality began hitting home.
The College World Series in Omaha would not be played. Was the junior college’s same event in Grand Junction, Colo., where the Cowboys were hoping to return to for a second consecutive year, be canceled, or worse, would they even have another game?
As athletic director Bill Muse called it, there’s a “glimmer” of hope now that the NJCAA limited its action on Friday to a suspension through April 3 of all games in spring sports. At Connors, that involves baseball and softball. Teams can still practice during the interim period. On that date, officials will revisit the situation at that time then make a decision.
"It gives everyone a glimmer of hope instead of just being devastated by the decision, Muse said. “You can still practice and hopefully by that date if things have settled down there's a chance to restart the season as compared to Division I which has just been crushed by being told your season's over."
That was good news for the coaches and players in those sports.
“Could be a lot worse,” said CSC baseball coach Perry Keith. “We’ll have to go deal with it as it is. We’ll give the guys a few days off and start practicing.”
Adverse circumstances aren’t new to Keith’s squad. The current group of sophomores had to experience an entire season of road games last season due to a delay in the installation of artificial turf on its infield.
For Connors softball, the last games were Tuesday. A tournament in Arkansas this weekend was cancelled.
Bryan Howard has turned his girls loose for spring break and will resume practice on March 23.
“For us the whole thing is crazy but I hate to sound selfish and say we were excited, but we just were,” he said, responding to the decision handed down Friday. “We know there’s a chance of it changing, but at least there’s the chance that it won’t. Some of these kids unknowingly might have played their last games Tuesday. You look at that and hopefully now there’s a shot they can finish their season the way it should be.”
The NJCAA also delayed but did not cancel its national basketball tournament to a scheduled date of April 20.
Also, the organization stated that its national office will present an increase in the number of allowable letter of intents for all spring teams in the 2020-21 school year due to the mitigating circumstances of returning a number of sophomores that are currently enrolled. Earlier today the NCAA indicated that adjustments at some level will be made for spring athletes and possibly winter sport athletes for the 2020-21 seasons.
