Alfred “Freight Train” Walker says he learned from his loss last summer, and it started with a check of the man in the mirror.
On Saturday at the Civic Center, the Muskogee fighter will put all those lessons to the test in his rematch with Chuka Walker, the No. 1 featherweight out of Kansas and Nebraska, as the main event in a River City Fights promotion.
Willis used two takedowns in the early part of each round and had total control of the match until capping it with a guillotine choke 2:02 into the second round of a scheduled three five-minute round battle here on Aug. 27.
On Thursday, he said those “too many irons in the fire” that proved to be too much distraction in preparation have been removed from his path.
“The time before that I lost, back in 2020, was similar in that I got ready for a fight I shouldn’t have been in,” he said.
That lesson led to a 14-fight win streak.
So from his power-washing business (Fr8’s Power Wash Services) to his gym (Freight Train MMA) and being a partner in the River City Fights promotion operation, choices had to be made.
“During the streak I was doing enough because I was winning, but I didn’t have the push to tell me I wasn’t doing enough,” he said. "The loss woke me up.
“I had just opened my gym, I had a summer camp going on, people were coming in asking about memberships and things like that. I just had to make the decision to shut the door. I had email and I had social media if they needed to get in touch. I had to be a little selfish with my time.”
Walker might have left that door cracked if his fight selection was different. But at 35, Walker, 9-6 in MMA after a 19-2 run as a kickboxer, knows his window is narrow.
“This guy is a high-level guy, he’s No. 1 in Kansas and No. 1 in Nebraska,” Walker said. “With a lot of promotions, they’re not going to put their top guy against somebody else’s top guy. That’s not what I’m looking for. I’m trying to get to the top and I want to know about the process when I get there. I feel I’m a top guy and I’m looking to prove that.”
And that added focus has translated to the cage.
“I’m ready for anything and everything. If he comes with takedowns I’m ready, if he goes to the ground I’m ready,” he said. “What he’s not ready for is my stand-up and if he can’t take me down, he’s — out of luck.”
Charlie’s Chicken, Green Street Dispensary, Fidget Oilfield Services, Amazing Moves 24/7 and Amazing Structures 24/7 are assisting him.
The other pro bout on the main card is Steven Moore (3-3) of Warner against Texan Aaron Sutterfield (0-1) in a cruiserweight bout.
The preliminary card of six amateur bouts, five MMA and one kickboxing, has Steven Ertle and Harley Foster in a featherweight battle, Darius Lewis and Devon Franklin (welterweight), Christopher Galvan and Michael Michel (lightweight), Dalton Fox and Kain Stewart (lightweight) and Tyler Edgar and Evan Zumstein (featherweight). Brooklyn Freeman and Brittany Vanmeter will meet in a kickboxing duel.
Ertle won in the last outing here in December by submission and Lewis won by decision.
Admission is $30, VIP floor seating is $55. Doors open at 6. Fights begin at 7.
