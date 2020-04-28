This was supposed to be a particularly important spring football session for Hilldale.
Coming off its first losing season since 2014 was reason enough. Head coach David Blevins and much of what was a new coaching staff had a season of adjustment in the rear-view mirror, so now came a year with much of the philosophy, schemes and knowledge of one another in place.
Then came the global pandemic and the prohibition of extra-curricular activities as part of virtual school.
Hello, virtual practices.
“We have more experience coming back this year but I would say, yeah, we need all the work we can take,” Blevins said. “It is what it is, but when you don’t get to see them work out you don’t know if it’s happening or not.”
Blevins wasn’t without a plan, and that plan has put the onus on his seniors, split up as leaders of five groups.
It’s a points-based system that awards groups on workout plans completed and posted, weight lifting and running regimens as well as acts of kindness. Blevins describes the latter as “helping people in our community while maintaining social distance.”
More on that aspect later.
First, an overview.
“It’s really a leadership sort of thing because the coaches are putting it on us instead of them,” said lineman Jay Stroble, whose group has won one of the weekly points awards.
That work itself is basically an extended summer program. School isn’t in session then, so it’s up to the individual.
For lineman Watson Schiller, it’s just a continuation of an established routine.
“I think over the offseason we were all bettering ourselves, but it’s just given us some more time,” he said. “It’s a little harder but everyone has just got to stay committed to getting better.”
Schiller was definitely bettering himself. He among several were in competitive powerlifting. He was a favorite to win his weight class at the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association state powerlifting tournament when school and activities were suspended in mid-March. Schiller’s dream of a state title ended at that point.
“It was tough. We were about to get on the bus,” he said. “I’ll get it next year.”
Stroble is one who needed on-field activity, particularly the opportunity to attend college and specialty camps. A broken leg at the end of his sophomore season kept him from attending those going into his junior season as he was unable to return to football until week three of the regular season. Those camps are where players get exposure and communication with college coaches and are gauged as prospects for recruiting purposes.
“That’s tough not doing that, but I’ve just got to get through it,” he said.
His recourse: Getting on Twitter and sending Hudl links out. Hudl is a player profile site where highlight video can be uploaded.
Other than that, it’s just honing his craft in limited circumstances.
“The conditioning and workouts aren’t any easier than they’d be under normal circumstances,” he said.
An added advantage for his group is an connection to the freshmen he has in his brother, Nathan, also entering the ninth grade.
“I’ve got him and he’s established with those guys and can motivate them to do what they’re needing to do,” he said.
Linebacker Jaden McWilliams’ team hasn’t won a week, yet.
“You want to get all the guys together as usual where you can easily see how far guys have come,” he said. “The frustration is that you can’t be with the boys as a team and you’re having to do all this by yourself.”
McWilliams is intensifying his messaging and going the extra mile himself with those acts of kindness. Nowhere better to begin that than with family.
“My dad (who happens to be Hornet assistant Phil McWilliams) had a whole bunch of junk in his garage and we hauled off a load of scrap metal,” Jaden said. “I’ve also gone and mowed both my grandparents yard and my brother’s (Isaac).”
Schiller is trying to strategize there in a broader term.
“It’s kind of hard. I don’t know how people feel about getting close to their stuff,” he said, regarding how COVID-19 can be passed from one person to another.
He’s spent time looking over video from last season, improving a mental game which probably cost Hilldale a few wins and certainly impacted just about every loss.
“You look back and watch Hudl and see how we could have had some of those games, but it was about gaining experience,” he said. “That’s probably something we should look at as a group. It’s an idea.”
But what he really would prefer is the return of the real deal. That won’t happen until at least July 1, which starts the 2020-21 calendar school year statewide. That will make it challenging, going from self-motivation to required daily grind in the hottest part of the year — advantage going to who did what they were supposed to during virtual drills.
And with lost time in the spring, it’s likely to be non-stop workouts going into the regular season — unless COVID-19 throws a curve.
“I’m ready now. This sitting at home stuff is boring,” McWilliams said. “I think we’ll be motivated once we get to start back. It’ll be harder than usual but I think we all kind of realize it’s OK because we know we all have work to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.