A defining moment of Hilldale’s 2020 football season dates back to the spring, when there wasn’t a spring.
And it was what did happen amid that spring that set the course for an 11-2 year, a 5 1/2 game improvement over a 4-6 mark in head coach David Blevins’ first year.
Workouts could not be supervised, but players could take responsibility for guiding and encouraging. Blevins assigned captains or co-captains for five groups — Watson Schiller, Jay Stroble, Colby Thompson, Jaden McWilliams, Johnnie Durossette, Gabe Branscum — and it became a competition to complete individual workouts and even character building deeds.
It all made for navigating an unprecedented year of adversity — roster shuffling impacted by COVID-19, the death of a player’s parent, and then gut-check games in which the Hornets dug themselves out of holes almost three times. But the 20-point deficit against Cushing last week fell short by a single play, 34-28, after rallies against two other playoff teams — Broken Bow and Grove, were successful.
“It’s hard to lead a team when you aren’t getting together, so we had to come up with a way to get them involved in that process when they weren’t around,” Blevins said.
With a great deal of experience back from a year ago and hungry to atone for the second losing season at Hilldale in 10 years and first non-playoff year since 2009, there weren’t a lot of position questions going into the spring.
“Where not having a spring hurt the most was that some of these guys didn’t get the looks from college coaches that usually occurs during that time,” Blevins said. “How a guy like Dylan Walker hasn’t got an offer yet is hard to understand.
“I would have liked to have given some of our younger linemen those reps they didn’t get as it went. But in all, what this team has survived is a testament to their character. They never quit, they fought through everything they were up against.”
Looking ahead:
• Blevins hopes that guys like Walker, linebacker McWilliams, nose tackle Schiller and others will still find their way to the next level. As of now, lineman Stroble (Southwestern) is the only commit. A lot of the movement out there now is resting on how schools manage their rosters with extra years of eligibility for those who didn’t have a season this fall.
• Offensive outlook: The Hornets are in good shape in most spots. Koby East, Evan Keefe, Grayson Gaddy and Micah Gonzales are all back up front. While slowed in the last two games of the season, running back Eric Virgil was just shy of 1,400 yards rushing. Weapons on the edge include Brayson Lawson, Ty O’Neal and Logan Harper (a combined 42 receptions).
A question mark will be at quarterback. Durossette graduates after throwing for over 1,700 yards in 12 games and rushing for over 300. Michael Oeser was part of a mix competing there with Durossette two years ago. Caynen David saw very limited varsity action there this fall but saw extensive duty with the JV team that lost just one game.
• Defensive outlook: McWilliams was the heart of the unit in performance and leadership. His 113 tackles at inside linebacker led the team. But some strong performers will return in defensive end Cason Albin, the lone returnee up front and team leader in sacks with six, Brayden Smith with 77 tackles at outside linebacker and Oeser at inside linebacker. Rylan Nail saw significant action in the linebacking corps.
On the back end, Jace Walker (three interceptions) returns half the sibling combo at safety. Lawson (12 break-ups) is back at one corner and Isom Smith and Lamarion Burton having split time at the other corner.
• Etc.: Jaxson Whittiker had a solid year in handling kicking and punting duties, averaging 39 yards per punt, 48-of-52 on extra points and 4-of-6 on field goals. He was also a passing threat on fourth downs.
The leadership that took charge in the spring is all heading to graduation in May. New blood will have to step in.
“I feel confident that what these seniors built will be taken by the next group and built upon,” Blevins said.
He just hopes it’s a more normal spring to build with.
