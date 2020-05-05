From left, Hilldale coach Oren Sikes and Jade Kuykendall, Kenzie Kirkhart, Macy Jones, Nyah Sanders and Jordan Clayborn pose with the scorecard and Class 4A state championship trophy last spring. Of the girls, all but Kirkhart, who graduated, were back to defend a title they won by 107 strokes. The tournament would have started today had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic.