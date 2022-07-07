The challenge on paper is still the same.
Scott Lowe enters his second season as Fort Gibson’s head girls basketball coach looking at a roster with one returning starter.
But it’s far from the same year for Lowe, who missed much of last summer and part of the fall as he underwent treatment for a rare form of cancer at Minnesota’s prestigious Mayo Clinic.
“I got a thumbs up on a checkup this week,” said Lowe, who was Chuck London’s assistant until London retired from basketball after the 2020-21 season. “It’s a lot different. Last summer, I was thrust into that role and tried to take it in all at once.”
Addy Whiteley returns at point guard. She was All-Phoenix Newcomer of the Year as a freshman. A much-improved Stephanie Hickman will step in at the shooting guard spot. Kenzie Snell is at small forward with Linzi Foutch at the power forward.
At the post is a potential game-changer — Laynee Stanley, a 6-0 sophomore, transferred from little Kansas. She’s already committed to Oklahoma State, basically, on one shot.
“I watched her on film scouting Inola last year and she was shooting a fade-away jumper on the baseline, fading away over her right shoulder jumping off her left foot and falling backwards and hitting shots over Inola’s kids,” Lowe said. “OSU recruited her on that shot because she’s doing it at that young an age.”
She can also hit the 3 and in one camp this summer, she took an alley-oop pass from Foutch on an outlet pass from Whiteley and laid it in.
“(Assistant coach) Jerry (Walker) and I just looked at each other and said ‘wow,’” Lowe said. “Sometimes she does stuff and she doesn’t know what she did if you asked her to immediately do it again. It’s all natural but not structured.”
Lowe said she’ll benefit from the structural approach that’s helped Fort Gibson to an uncanny 18 consecutive state tournament tickets.
“The summer was kind of her honeymoon because she’ll get coached harder in the fall,” Lowe said. “She has to learn that although she’s talented, her work habits and the intensity she plays with have to be elevated on every possession.
“It was apparent that she was a little nervous in this first camp at Verdigris and she struggled to be consistent, both with her effort and results. I wanted it to be clear to her that we don’t have any misconceptions about her or her ability. But, at the same time, we don’t need her to be anything other than the best version of herself. The rest will take care of itself. She’ll be surrounded by kids who have seen the process work and who totally trust the process.”
Whiteley was impressive enough in a freshman year where she averaged 11.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
“Hickman looks at times like she’s started three years but it’s been because of her commitment to development,” Lowe said. “Snell had a lot of minutes in some big games last year. Foutch is following in the footsteps of her sister (Lexie), a quasi role-player who became someone we counted on who has since made the roster at TU.”
Heaven Frost, Addy Bracken and Maddie Baker have been heavily involved in an eight-player rotation that went 3-3 in simulated games at Verdigris, including a win over the Holland Hall team that ousted Fort Gibson in last year’s quarterfinals, and then was 17-0 over two camps at Fort Gibson and Ada.
“We had a couple of former players who came to watch us a little while back and those kids can be somewhat critical of what they see,” he said. “I won’t tell you who they were but they told me ‘this team is fun to watch.’”
“There’s a lot of optimism. We think we can be a multi-faceted team.”
