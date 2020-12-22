While the numbers certainly show the Oklahoma defense to be a much-improved unit under second-year coordinator Alex Grinch, this year’s numbers have been all against Big 12 squads with the exception of FCS opener Missouri State.
The last time OU played a Power 5 squad outside the Big 12, the results weren’t pretty. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was 29-of-39 for 493 yards and eight touchdowns, seven passing, in a 63-38 win over the Sooners in the CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl. The seven passing TDs tied the Heisman Trophy winner for most passing touchdowns in bowl history and tied for the most passing touchdowns in a half in FBS history.
In all, LSU had 692 yards, 532 through the air.
This time, it’s Florida’s Kyle Trask taking snaps for the opposition. Trask, a major contender for the Heisman this season, has thrown for 4,125 yards and 43 touchdowns with only five interceptions in 11 games. He is coming off a 26-of-40, 408-yard game with three TDs in a 52-46 loss to No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship game.
Burrow’s 5,671 yards was over 15 games, 202 a game.
“I think certainly what you don’t want to do is circle one game, one opponent, and say that dictates an entire season’s worth of work that way,” Grinch said in a Tuesday media conference. “But, in the same token, the next challenge is a tremendous one, get a chance to play in a great bowl against a great opponent and have a great challenge.”
Oklahoma will be without one defensive weapon. Cornerback Tre Brown has opted out of the game to focus on the NFL draft. Brown capped OU’s Big 12 championship win over Iowa State with a game-clinching interception.
Grinch called his “walk-off home run” but knows there’s a hole to plug, be it from a group including redshirt junior Tre Norwood, who began his career at cornerback, or improving Woodier Washington or DJ Graham.
“What a great opportunity for someone else and so this year has taught us that,” said Grinch. “It’s a reminder that it’s not coachspeak when you say next man up. It’s a tremendous opportunity for the guys in the secondary to step up and you certainly expect them to.”
The Sooners would like to hold on to another top-level talent for the matchup in defensive end Ronnie Perkins. Grinch himself has been the subject of speculation concerning the open Arizona head coaching job.
“He’s certainly improved. I think he’s improved in every area,” Grinch said of Perkins. “I think he’ll continue to as you go through it. Obviously, what a great stage for him here in the next week. And he has a tendency to rise up to that occasion. But all those guys, when you play at that level, have to make career decisions at some point and all that. So that’s stuff that is always ongoing.”
Perkins spoke about the evolving national perception change about the defensive unit.
“I definitely feel that switch,” he said. “You know, we’ve been playing great football throughout these last few months. After suffering those two early losses in the season, the defense definitely turned it up. I definitely feel that switch. We’ve got great players all over the field, a lot of guys who’ve kind of took a lot of reps in this defense over the last two years. We’re a confident group, we play hard, we play fast, and I think people are really starting to take notice with how we play.”
Time at home
OU head coach Lincoln Riley said in spite of the narrow frame of time between the Big 12 championship and the Cotton Bowl, along with the ongoing COVID-19 risk, he was allowing his team a couple days off for Christmas.
“I just tried to weigh everything at this point. But we just couldn’t get past the fact our guys hadn’t been home, most of them, since June or July, and quite a few even well before that,” he said. “And so it was just very important to us for our guys to have an opportunity to be with their families over Christmas. So they’ll get a couple of days there, Christmas and Christmas Eve, and then we’ll get the guys back here and get a couple good days of prep in and head to Arlington.”
They said it
Florida linebacker James Houston on facing Oklahoma just three hours away from Norman at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, where OU won the Big 12 title game at:
“I don’t think we’re too much worried about home field advantage or teams being close to there,” Houston said Tuesday during media availability. “It’s more about what we want to put on film, what we want to put on tape, going out and showing what the Florida Gators can do. Showing that Oklahoma is a good match-up, but they’re not on our level.
“They’re not SEC. They’re not the Florida Gators. So we should put on a good show.”
