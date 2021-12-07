The Muskogee Roughers led almost every statistical category against the second-ranked Broken Arrow Tigers except the one that counted — the scoreboard on Tuesday night as they fell to the Tigers 52-47 at Ron D. Milam Gymnasium in their season opener.
The quick-handed Rougher defense forced 27 Broken Arrow turnovers in the game but also led to some fouling which got them in trouble and was ultimately the deciding point in the game. Muskogee was just 5-of-11 from the free throw line for the game while the Tigers ended up 24-of-26 from the charity line.
Senior Javontae “Soup” Campbell led the Rougher attack with 15 points but was hampered by foul difficulty. Campbell picked up his third personal foul in the second quarter and his fourth early in the third quarter and had to spend more time on the bench than coach Lynwood Wade would have liked. Nonetheless, the third-year Rougher head coach was very pleased with his team’s effort in the season opener.
“I’m proud of my young guys. They played hard with a high level of intensity,” said Wade. “We came out and played hard against the number two team in the state in Class 6A and that says a lot about the kind of program the coaches and players have put together here in Muskogee.”
Broken Arrow (2-0) jumped out to an 8-0 lead but the Roughers continued to chip away and late in the first quarter finally took a slight lead themselves at 9-8. The teams exchanged the lead several times going through the second quarter until the Tigers went on a 6-0 run halfway through the quarter to take their widest lead of the game at 25-18.
Undeterred, Muskogee came back and cut it to a one-point deficit late in the second quarter and trailed by four at halftime.
With Campbell back in the game to start the third quarter, the Roughers went on a spurt themselves as they outscored Broken Arrow 11-2 to take a 38-33 lead halfway through the third quarter. They continued to hold a slight lead going into the fourth quarterwith their last lead being 42-41 with 5:48 to play. But a free throw, a three-point basket by Connor Dow and a basket by Anthony Allen made it 48-42 in favor of the Tigers. Campbell hit a basket with 46 seconds to play to make it a four-point game but then a turnover gave the ball back to Broken Arrow and the Tigers cashed in on a pair of one-and-one opportunities by Braden Johnson and Dow to ice the game away.
Besides Campbell — the 2020-21 All-Phoenix team’s MVP, Braylin Reed was the only other Rougher in double figures with 12 points while Allen led the way for the Tigers (2-0) with 14 points including 10 of 11 from the free-throw line.
Girls: BA 62, Muskogee 35
In the season opener for both teams, the Lady Roughers held tough with the Lady Tigers through the first quarter, jumping out to a 7-0 lead only to see the Tigers come back and score 12 unanswered points to lead after the first quarter 12-10. Broken Arrow then went on a 10-0 run to start the second quarter to lead 22 to 10 and never looked back.
Both teams showed opening game jitters as they each committed over 20 turnovers in the game. However, it was the size of the Lady Tigers that made the difference as they badly outrebounded Muskogee 26-12.
Bianca McVey led Muskogee with 13 points on the night while Taleyah Jones was the top scorer for the Lady Tigers with 22 points in the contest.
The Lady Roughers and Roughers will play in the Tahlequah Invitational beginning Thursday. The boys face Tahlequah at 11:30 a.m. and the girls take on McAlester at 1 p.m. in first-round games.
