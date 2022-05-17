Knowledge is power.
And that best explains where Muskogee and head football coach Travis Hill is as spring drills begin in helmets, shorts and shirts.
“Two practices, and they’ve been very organized,” he said. “I know that sounds corny but any time you take the field with a bunch of high school guys for the first time after they’ve slept a few nights, you never know.
“But it’s been interesting to see them get out here knowing where to go, knowing what was expected. The language isn’t new to them. A lot more done day one this time than last time.”
Just over 70 kids are out, many coming off a 2-8 campaign. They’re not only familiar with Hill, but also the two coordinators, Chris Risenhoover on the offensive side and Steve Craver on the defensive side.
The offense a year ago found its way a little easier than the defense, even with a freshman quarterback in Jamarian Ficklin. Last year’s All-Phoenix Newcomer of the Year threw for over 2,300 yards and 18 touchdowns, 1,000 or so coming in a 70 percent completion rate over three games in district play.
On the other side of the ball, the defense struggled. Most starters by season’s end were sophomores — one senior — and they gave up well over 400 yards a game.
So it goes without saying that side of the ball was going to get some attention.
Hill said Brandon Tolbert, who was a major cog at running back, will start at linebacker while getting some carries on offense. Travon Houston, an undersized down lineman, will move to middle linebacker. Vernon Pepiakitah, who showed great promise as an sophomore offensive linemen before being injured late in the year, will be a two-way tackle as a junior.
Jayden Bell and Khayden McGee will work both at receiver and cornerback.
“We knew we needed to get some help over on that side, so without saying too much, those are some of the moves we’re making,” Hill said.
While many of the guys out have been playing other sports since November, some have made off-season strides in the weight room.
Some of those, Hill noted, are DeShaun Smith, a linebacker, left tackle Wesley Harvey, and Houston.
“Smith’s put on about 15 pounds (he was 180 at the outset of last season). Travon’s a tough kid, very vocal, but he was a little plump., You look at him now, 5-8, 5-9, no body fat on him. Looks like he should be in a body-building contest. Very impressed.”
Hill likened Harvey’s story to that of Marmaduke the cartoon dog character — whose dog trainer believed he could transform him from an undisciplined but lovable dog into the first Great Dane to win the World Dog Championship.
“With Harvey, you’re talking about a 6-6 frame, a D-1 frame, yet same 6-6 he had last year, but a body that’s maturing and increasing in flexibility,” Hill said. “Some very positive changes in him.”
While Ficklin is the starter at quarterback, Hill is allowing competition between him and Jacob Jones. Jones was in the mix last spring as well, and also two seasons ago. All the while, Jones has moved into a starting wide receiver spot.
“I think it all makes us very versatile where he’s concerned,” Hill said.
Another new face is Zion Dedmon, a wide receiver who played basketball a year ago.
Muskogee won’t have a spring game. Instead they’ll head to Claremore for a pad camp — something they didn’t’ schedule at this point last year.
“Really, it’s not something we benefit from now. All the learning we needed to do then, we didn’t have time for a pad camp, but now that everything is familiar, we need that outside level of evaluation and work,” Hill said.
The team will move over to the new stadium in July, if the schedule holds up.
