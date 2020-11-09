Muskogee coach Rafe Watkins is going to take what is given him.
No, he’s not sold on the new playoff format that allows everyone into the postseason and definitely not as something that could become permanent. But there is value, he says, to the Roughers getting a date in Midwest City on Friday despite at this point looking for win number one in seven contests.
“First, to me this is a play-in game to get to the playoffs,” he said. “What it does for us, as crazy as the last three weeks have been, is it gives us an opportunity to practice one more week and try to build on what we think was our best outing of the year.”
That outing was three weeks ago on Fall Break week against Choctaw. Since then, all due to COVID-19, the games with Bixby, Tulsa Washington and Ponca City have all been wiped out and in between it all, the makeup game with Putnam City West twice. Prior to Thursday’s conditioning workout, the last time Muskogee had practice was the Wednesday prior to the scheduled Bixby game.
At 0-6, the Roughers have barely played half a season. And with a squad heavy in underclassmen who will return, hopefully, for a normal 2021 campaign, it’s a chance to just get a little better.
Still, no one will give them a chance against Midwest City (6-2), which wound up second behind Stillwater in 6AII-1.
“It’s like I told the kids last week, we’re playing with house money, which is what most of the seventh and eighth place teams still playing football are doing,” he said. “But for what we’ve been through as a state, I think this is the right thing. There’s some teams in the sixth spot in their district that I guarantee you will end up beating another district’s third place team just because of the missed games that affected the standings. But I hope this is just a one-time deal because of the circumstances.”
He mentioned Lawton, sixth in 6AII-1, going to Tulsa Washington, third in 6AII-2, as being one such game. The winner of that game gets either Muskogee or Midwest City next week.
The Bombers saw a five-game win streak halted at home Oct. 30, 31-10 against Stillwater. That was the last game they’ve played. Muskogee won 19-12 on the road in the regular season a year ago. That loss put Midwest City at 0-3, but a change to a freshman quarterback helped them win four of their next six and reach the postseason.
That quarterback is sophomore DeAngelo Irvin, who has 1,320 passing yards in seven games with 11 touchdowns and is surrounded by multiple receivers who alternate there while going full-time on defense.
“They’ll get in a ton of formations. They don’t run a lot of plays but they’ll try to get yo in some weird formations and get you out of positions,” Watkins said. “It’s crazy but he’s really looking for one guy, they’re not multiple read routes but they’ll run a bunch of different routes. He makes them go though and it’s probably the most solid Midwest City team we’ve seen since we’ve been playing them.”
Defensively, they’ll run constant movement out of their base similar to what Stillwater does. The player to watch is cornerback Makale Smith, an OU commit. He also has 496 receiving yards. Outside linebacker Shamaur Edwards has a team-high 10 sacks. Kirstawn Friday, one of four rotating running backs, leads the team with 467 yards and on defense, has a pair of interceptions.
Watkins sees no injury issues for the Roughers, who were hit hard in this area early with the losses of defensive standouts Darian Davis, Caleb Webb and Ty Williams, the latter a three-year starter at quarterback as well.
So again, it’s house money.
“All we need is a chance, which we have,” Watkins said. “We’ll take a shot with it and see what we can do with it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.