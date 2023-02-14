The road for area boys wrestlers toward state gold begins Friday.
And for two, repeating as a state champion.
Colt Collett of Checotah is 35-0 and the top-ranked wrestler in Class 3A. He’s at 120 pounds rather than 113, where he was 25-2 as a freshman.
Fort Gibson’s Blade Walden was 46-1 as a sophomore last year, winning at 113 pounds. What was described as a “tweaked” knee has had him out since Jan. 3, where at that point he was 16-0. He’s at 126 this year.
Tigers coach Sammy Johnson says Walden, who sat last week during state duals with several teammates, is a go this week.
“It wasn’t anything major surgery-wise. He wasn’t feeling 100 percent and we’ve taken it slow with him,” Johnson said. “We haven’t wrestled a lot of live but we’ve drilled every day, he’s running, he’s riding a bike and doing all the extras. He just hasn’t done a lot to make it a bad situation.”
And thus, low key.
“No one has known if Blake was coming up and I really haven’t said anything to now,” said Johnson. “What we’re not going to do with his approach is change it. We’ll be aggressive offensively and go score points. I think we’re good enough to take care of business.”
Collett has been more fortunate from a health standpoint, made obvious by his record. Inside of that 35-0 run, he’s had 33 wins decided by a pin or technical fall.
“He’s the alpha male in his weight class, and the class above for that matter,” said Checotah coach Brett Oleson. “To come in last year as the best wrestler on his high school team as a freshman, he’s always been different.”
But Oleson doesn’t treat him like a champion.
“My deal has been treat him like he’s never won a state title,” he said. “I don’t want him to become complacent like ‘I already won it, I don’t have to work harder, I know it all.’ And my way is the way he’s been approaching it.”
Collett agreed.
“That’s been my approach my whole life,” he said. “I just work a little harder and go to the room more often. Most people have some mental block and I try not to have any. I just treat every day as another day, another dollar.”
Before he wins state, there’s a goal to get this week and not just as regional champion.
He wants the Outstanding Wrestler goal. He’s won three this year — Inola, Maverick Conference and Paul Post Invitational at Sallisaw.
