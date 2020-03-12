Jerry Walker has the triple crown of inductions.
Walker, who coached 26 seasons, 22 as head coach at Fort Gibson where he won three state championships on the girls side, will be inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame at its annual summer gathering.
The OCA announced the inductee list today.
"I've had a lot of help me to achieve what I was able to achieve as a coach, from other coaches and staff, to kids who have played for me and a lot of fans and people from the community that encourage our kids and the support they give, so it’s humbling,” Walker said Thursday.
He credited Chuck London, his former assistant who succeeded him at Fort Gibson, along with Denise Gray, Matt Sweeney and Lisa Butler, all previous members of his staffs.
Walker was previously inducted into the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association and Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association halls.
This one, he said has its uniqueness because of the broader general coaching membership of the OCA.
“Any time you are recognized by peers state-wide in what includes all sports and you’re recognized by coaches of all sports as well, that makes it special,” he said. “But at the same time, being recognized by your peers among girls basketball coaches is pretty good too.”
Walker retired from coaching in 2017 and became principal and athletic director at Porter.
The class of 2020:
Steve Edwards - Glenpool
Kyle Fowler - Spiro
David Glover - Kingfisher
Phil Ingersoll - OKCPS
Gary Looper – Bishop McGuinness
Jeff Myers – Kingfisher
Steve Patterson – Union/Jenks
Jerry Walker – Fort Gibson
Ray West – Okarche
Distinguished Service
Bill Young - OSU
