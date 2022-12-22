Former Muskogee High School assistant Jason Medrano is returning to his coaching roots — and the level where he also saw himself all along.
Medrano was officially named offensive coordinator/offensive line coach at Northwestern Oklahoma on Monday. He joins the staff of head coach Ronnie Jones, who was named to the post earlier this month.
Jones was head coach at West Texas A&M from 2002-2005 where Medrano graduated and became a student assistant for a year before being promoted to offensive line coach.
“I’ve always wanted to be a college coach, but one time I went to a clinic where (Alabama head coach) Nick Saban was speaking, and one of the things he said he looked for in a coach for his staff was someone who had some high school experience because they would know how to relate to those kids,” Medrano said.
Ron Lancaster gave Medrano that opportunity at Muskogee in 2004, and Medrano stayed there through all his sons’ playing careers — Joshua, Jeremiah and Jacob. He also had a daughter, Ashley, who graduated from MHS.
“College coaching becomes about who you know too, so it’s not easy getting back in,” he said. “But I told my wife (Stacie) that I wouldn’t be one of those coaches who bounced around from job to job, uprooting everybody. I was blessed in that it gave all my kids a chance to go through school at the same place.”
His last year at MHS was 2018. He was head coach at Catoosa for two years and the past two seasons was part of Bobby Klinck’s staff at Sand Springs.
Medrano didn’t post the news on his Facebook account until Thursday. The school hasn’t had time to update their coaching roster yet either.
“I hit the road Monday recruiting and I’ve been doing that and on the phone doing it every minute since,” he said. Laughing, he added: “I just now got a chance to let all my family know.”
The Medranos had their house up for sale in Muskogee. They’ve been living in an apartment in Jenks and will move to the Alva area soon.
