Locals and former area residents who remember James Harding are mourning a former Muskogee High assistant coach who died last week in a drowning accident on Lake Langston.
Harding’s body was recovered Thursday, a day after the boat he and his son James Jr. were fishing in began sinking. He was 55.
Harding coached football and track at Muskogee for several years in the 1990s.
“He was my freshman history teacher and coach on staff my first two years in high school and in track,” said Anthony McNac, one of the current members of Muskogee’s staff who attended MHS as well. “He was a good coach and a good teacher. He was very blunt with his students and coaches but still always there for us.
“If you got in trouble in school or had bad grades he had this drill he called a 'wounded dog,' where you had to hop on both hands and one foot to one end of the practice field and back.”
Keith Coleman, now the softball coach at Piedmont who coached that and football at Muskogee beyond graduation as a Rougher in 1997, played for Harding for three seasons.
“We knew he loved us, and we all respected him so much,” Coleman said. “He is still the funniest guy I have ever met. Films on Sunday were always so interesting. He had a unique way of ripping on you but making you laugh while doing so.”
Harding most recently was head football coach at Star-Spencer, and also taught there.
Services are not yet known.
