FILE - Oklahoma head coach Sherri Coale pumps her fist following a foul call against Baylor in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big 12 women's tournament in Oklahoma City, in this Sunday, March 6, 2016, file photo. Oklahoma women’s basketball coach Sherri Coale is retiring after 25 years. The school made the announcement in a news release on Wednesday morning, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)