Shonika Breedlove knew Sherri Coale before the now retired Oklahoma women’s basketball coach was known wider than the tiny town of Healdton, in which she grew up in, or Norman High, where she was a high school coach hired to save the near-dormant Oklahoma Sooners program in April 1996.
Breedlove, who played for Coale’s first team at Oklahoma out of Eastern Junior College, recalled a practice session that year when she said Coale decided to step in and help out a depleted scout team.
“I felt like that was my opportunity to get her back for all the anguish she caused me as a player,” she said with a laugh. “I go in strong and she’s underneath the basket so I caught myself running over her scoring on her and feeling good beating my chest if you will. She retailiated by saying “yeah, yeah that’s what I’m talking about.” I thought she was going to be mad. She was excited and happy, and I was like ‘this lady’s crazy.’”
On Wednesday, Coale ended her tenure with a resignation. She declined to share the moment she understood her time as Oklahoma’s head women’s basketball coach was over.
“The timing of it is completely irrelevant,” said Coale during a press conference ending a 25-year run at the helm of OU’s women’s basketball program.
She remembers where she was and how she felt.
The most important thing, to her, is the clarity she experienced with her decision. It was time to move on and open a new chapter to her life.
So, after consulting with OU athletics director Joe Castiglione the past few days, Coale acted on her realization.
“Being the head coach of the University of Oklahoma has been the privilege of my lifetime,” said Coale, sitting six feet from Castilgione inside Lloyd Noble Center.
“In April of 1996, I accepted this job. My dream job as a native Oklahoma, and I thought I had died and gone straight to heaven.”
Breedlove thought of one moment Coale would remember between the two friends.
“We went down to Texas and they beat us handily,” Breedlove said. “The biggest player we had was 5-11. They had a 6-5 girl, and they beat us, and in the paper she made a comment about how it was like playing in high school again facing us.
When they came to our house I guess they underestimated us. We ended up beating them and Sherri Coale is on the radio at the media table and I jumped up there and did the ‘Horns down.’ She was on the radio with Jim Ross yelling ‘get her down, get her down.”
Coale departs her dream job after her team finished 12-12 this past season and lost in the
Big 12 tournament quarterfinals to Oklahoma State.
Her final team primarily consisted of just seven players due to injuries and off-the-court issues, yet still managed to finish the regular season with a winning record.
The Healdton native has led OU to six Big 12 regular-season championships, four Big 12 tournament championships, three Final Four appearances and an overall record of 513-294.
Her final ride will be one she never forgets.
“This season is going to be one of my all-time faves,” Coale said. “It is tattooed on my heart. It was filled with challenges. It was hard. Days would go by in which you literally would claw your way from early morning to the bed at night.
“But that is life. That’s when it’s real. That’s when you learn. That’s when you grow. That’s when you discover, and I am grateful for those days.”
Early in her tenure, Coale’s program became perennial Big 12 title contenders. OU missed the NCAA Tournament the last three seasons of her career, which followed a run of advancing past the first round of the NCAA Tournament all but two times since OU’s 2005- 06 campaign.
Coale, 56, was hired ahead of the 1996-97 season following a six-year stint as Norman High’s girls basketball coach, where she led the Tigers to two state championships.
“Sherri came to us as a coach and teacher and remained in both roles throughout her career,” Castiglione said. “There are people who come into our lives and challenge us to think bigger, more deeply and more thoroughly. Many of us have a better story because Sherri was part of it.
“She is only closing the chapter on this portion of her story, and we look forward to what is next for her. What she leaves behind at the University of Oklahoma is a classic for the ages.”
Coale, the program’s all-time winningest coach, led OU to 19 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, starting with the 2000 tourney. The Sooners made the national championship game for the first time in school history in 2002 but lost 82- 70 to Connecticut.
Coale’s teams featured program greats, including All-Americans Phylesha Whaley (2000), Stacey Dales (2001, ‘02), Courtney Paris (2006, ‘07, ‘08, ‘09) and Danielle Robinson (2010). Her players won six Big 12 Player of the Year awards, 31 received all-conference honors and 14 were drafted to the WNBA.
Breedlove went into coaching, including head coaching stops at Boynton and Muskogee. She was an assistant on the three consecutive state tournament teams from 2014-16.
Breedlove said she owed a “lot of my life and my choices” to Coale.
“I’m tremendously happy that she left on her own terms,” said Breedlove.
Castiglione isn’t sure when his department will find Coale’s replacement, and Coale isn’t sure what’s next.
“I’m gonna be open minded,” Coale said. “I know that there are lots of things that I love. I love to read and write and speak publicly and raise money for organizations that are near and dear to my heart.
“I don’t know. In the words of the legendary King, Barry Switzer, I might write a book.”
Material from CNHI Sports’ Joe Buettner, Phoenix sports editor Mike Kays and the Associated Press was included in this story.
