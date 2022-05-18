Larry Lacewell, who served as Barry Switzer’s defensive coordinator from 1970-72 and again from 1973-77, died Wednesday at 85.
Lacewell’s Oklahoma coaching ties in Norman began as freshman coach in 1969. He was Arkansas State’s head football coach from 1979 to 1989. He joined the Dallas Cowboys in 1992 as the director of college scouting.
Two years later, the Cowboys hired Switzer to succeed Jimmy Johnson as head coach. He retired from that job following the 2004 season.
