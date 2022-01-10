Former Oklahoma defensive back Roy Williams and ex Oklahoma State running back Terry Miller are among 18 players named to the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class, the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced Monday.
Williams played at OU from 1998-2001 and by the time his career was over he was more feared by offensive opponents and more respected by his defensive peers than any player in the country.
As a redshirt sophomore in 2000, the safety was one of the defensive stars on a Sooners team that went 13-0 and held Florida State’s offense scoreless in a 13-2 Orange Bowl win (the BCS National Championship game) to earn the school’s seventh national title. He finished the year with 99 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, two interceptions, 10 pass breakups and two fumble recoveries en route to first-team All-Big 12 honors by league coaches and Associated Press and first-team All-America acclaim by Rivals.com.
The next year, the Union City, Calif., product was even more productive, winning the Nagurski Award as the nation’s top defender and the Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back. The unanimous All-American was also named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and came in seventh in Heisman Trophy voting, the highest finish of the year by a non-quarterback. He ended the year with 107 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five interceptions, 22 pass breakups and three fumble recoveries. His pass deflection in the Texas backfield with two minutes remaining was deflected to Fort Gibson product Teddy Lehman for an touchdown and a 14-3 OU win.
A two-time All-American out of Colorado Springs, Colo., Miller finished second in the voting for the 1977 Heisman Trophy to Earl Campbell of Texas and was fourth in 1976. Only 23 running backs in college football history have logged two top-four Heisman finishes, and with Miller’s selection all 23 are now in the College Football Hall of Fame.
In his collegiate career, Miller played in 43 games, totaling 871 carries for 4,754 rushing yards, 49 rushing touchdowns, 5.5 yards per carry and 110.6 rushing yards per game. He is still the only player in OSU history to finish his career with three 1,000-yard rushing seasons, and he ranked fourth in career rushing in NCAA history following his final season.
Miller led the Big Eight in rushing as a junior and senior, won the Big Eight Offensive Player of the Year award in both of those seasons and is one of only three Big Eight players with more than 4,000 career rushing yards. The other two (Mike Rozier of Nebraska and Thurman Thomas of Oklahoma State) are both College Football Hall of Fame members. He’s No. 2 in career rushing at OSU behind Thomas and also just behind Barry Sanders in career rushing touchdowns.
Late Heisman winner Rashaan Salaam of Colorado, two-time Heisman runner-up Oliver Luck (Stanford), Penn State linebacker LaVar Arrington, who won the Butkus and Bednarik awards in 1999, and Georgia defensive back Champ Bailey, a Pro Football Hall of Famer.
Alabama center Sylvester Croom, who later became the Southeastern Conference's first Black head football coach, was on the list as well as Illinois defensive tackle Moe Gardner, Illinois State linebacker Boomer Grigsby, Michigan defensive tackle Mark Messner, Alcorn State center Dennis Thomas and Nebraska offensive lineman Zach Wiegert.
Texas Tech receiver Michael Crabtree, Ohio State safety Mike Doss, LSU running back Kevin Faulk, Oregon State receiver Mike Hass, Florida State linebacker Marvin Jones and three coaches — John Luckhardt of Washington & Jefferson (Pennsylvania), Billy Jack Murphy of Memphis and Gary Pinkel, who coached at Toledo and Missouri — also will be honored in December.
