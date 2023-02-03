FORT GIBSON — The struggling young Fort Gibson Tigers reminds one of the little engine that could.
Despite losing their fifth straight, the Tigers gave the 12th ranked Catoosa Indians all they could handle before succumbing down the stretch 70-65 Friday night at Harrison Fieldhouse.
“They’re a good team with a lot of experience, some size and some guys that can shoot it and when you’re good inside and outside, you’ve got a pretty good team,” said Tigers coach Todd Dickerson, whose team lost by 16 when the two teams played earlier.
The game started ominously for the Tigers as Catoosa outscored them 14-0 over the final three minutes of the first quarter to lead 26-12. But the Tigers turned the tables in the second quarter, hitting 9-of-14 from the field while forcing five Indian turnovers and limiting Catoosa to 25 percent from the field to grab a 36-34 halftime lead on Blane Scott’s 3-pointer just before the horn.
Fort Gibson maintained the lead throughout most of the third quarter until Catoosa went on a 9-0 run over the final 1:17 to retake the lead 53-49.
The Indians (13-4) upped the lead to 61-51 with 4:30 to play before the Tigers rallied as Ryker Thornbrugh converted an old-fashioned 3-point play and Cooper Crawley and Karl Garrett added baskets to make it 61-58 with 3:15 left. Catoosa got a bucket at the 3:00 minute mark to up the lead five points. then Crawley’s trey at the 1:36 mark made it a two-point lead at 65-63.
But the Indians used the free-throw line down the stretch with Chris Brown cooly converting two one-and-one chances and 6-of-7 in the quarter, sandwiched around a Cooper Wicks bucket by the Tigers (4-14) to make it 68-65 with 10.7 seconds left.
Fort Gibson’s Hunter Branch missed on the front end of a one-and-one with 7.4 seconds left but got his own rebound and was fouled again, but again, he missed the front of the one-and one and Logan MCCawley hit a pair of charities at the other end for the final score.
“It’s the little things we didn’t do the whole game and not just some missed free throws at the end that get you beat,” said Dickerson.
The Tigers were led by Crawley with 15 points followed by Garrett with 14 and Scott with 11. Brown and Chance Hanley both had 15 points for Catoosa.
Girls: Fort Gibson 78, Catoosa 23
The No. 15 ranked Lady Tigers, now 13-5, jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first three minutes of the game and were never in trouble as they coasted to the win and swept the season series with the Lady Indians.
Fort Gibson played 13 players in the game and hit nearly 50 percent from the field while Catoosa hit just 19 percent on the night (8-of-42).
“The thing we impress on the girls when we’re playing a team that you know is a little outmanned is to give them the respect they deserve,” said Lady Tiger head coach Scott Lowe. “They came here to play a game and you don’t want to disrespect them by not playing your best and I think tonight we lived up to that ideal.”
Fort Gibson led after the first quarter 23-4 and at halftime 45-12, and Lowe retired the starters halfway through the third quarter.
“Sometimes we have stretches in this conference where the reserves don’t get a lot of playing time and I tell them that every game and practice is an open audition for you to get a chance to make your mark and get more playing time,” he said.
Laynee Stanley led the Tigers with 14 points as well as eight rebounds. followed by Linzi Foutch with 13 and Kenzi Snell with 10.
The game is the start of a tough stretch for the Tiger teams as they play four games in five days playing at Locust Grove Saturday, at Wagoner Monday night and home to Jay on Tuesday.
