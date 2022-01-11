FORT GIBSON – Sophomore Blane Scott led Fort Gibson with 17 points, 11 coming in the second half. as the Tigers turned a 38-26 halftime deficit to a 72-62 comeback win over the Catoosa Indians at John Harrison Fieldhouse Tuesday night.
The Tigers had a come-from-behind victory last Friday night as they were down by as many as 15 against Tulsa Rogers.
“Our seniors responded tonight, especially in the second half,” said Tigers head coach Todd Dickerson. “I told them that we have the first four minutes of the second half to turn the game around. Good players find a way to affect the game.”
Down 12 points at the break, Scott and senior Jaxson Blunt took the speech to heart.
Scott led the charge out of halftime with nine points as Fort Gibson mounted a 14-3 run to open the third quarter and turned the tide for the home team. Scott dropped in two consecutive 3-pointers and Blunt dropped in a pair of his own during the run.
Ethan Briggs’ layup with 3:06 to go in the third quarter gave the Tigers (8-3) their first lead of the night, 42-41. Scott added his third 3-pointer of the quarter as Briggs and Weston Rouse finished off the quarter, and a Fort Gibson 49-46 lead heading into the final period while holding the hot-shooting Indians to just eight points in the quarter.
“Coach told us at halftime that the first four minutes of the second half was ours to win,” said Briggs. “He told us to keep fighting that our shots would open up.”
The Indians pulled within 49-48 to open the fourth quarter, but that was as close as the visitors would get.
Fort Gibson pushed their lead to as much as 14 points in the final quarter behind Blunt’s eight points.
Blunt who ended the night with 16 points, all in the second half as the Tigers’ leading scorer was held scoreless in the first two quarters of play.
Catoosa (9-4) came out guns blazing to open the game as Greyson Lawson led a 3-point barrage, connecting on five 3-points in the first quarter and connecting on 11-of-16 from the floor in the first eight minutes.
On the other end of the court, Fort Gibson couldn’t get their outside game going, luckily Senior Ethan Briggs kept the Tigers within striking distance with his 10 points in the opening stanza.
“They’re a very good team and they shot the ball extremely well in the first half, really as well as you can and we didn’t,” said Dickerson. “Ethan really did keep us in the game early with our outside game struggling.”
Briggs finished the game with a double-double, 16 points and 11 rebounds, Seth Rowan chipped in 11 points and Blunt finished with 16.
The Tigers will host the Miami Wardogs Friday night.
Girls: FTG 64, Catoosa 26
Shaking off a bit of a sluggish start, the Lady Tigers (9-3) found their grove with help from their bench play, namely junior Linzi Foutch’s 12 points and eight rebounds and Kenzie Snell’s bombardment of 3-pointers in the second quarter to charge past Catoosa (7-6).
“We came out a little discombobulated in the first quarter,” said Lady Tiger head coach Scott Lowe. “They caught us off guard and came out in a zone, we were expecting a man defense and we just looked confused, but our bench came in and saved us.”
Shooting an uncharacteristic 4-of-16 from the floor and the holding a slim 9-6 lead to end the first quarter, Fort Gibson was looking for any spark it could find.
Enter the bench.
Snell popped a 3-pointer with 6:09 left in the second quarter, Foutch nailed a 10-foot floater, then Snell again drained a long-range shot as the Lady Tigers went on a 14-0 run to right the ship and push Fort Gibson up 25-10 with 3:40 left in the first half of play.
“I really haven’t shot the ball very well this season, but tonight my shots just fell and it felt really good” said Snell. “They had us off with their defense, but coach just reminded us to execute and keep fighting.”
Using the bench, 11 different Lady Tigers scored/. Sydney Taylor was the only starter to find double digits with 10 points.
“We played much better in the second half, said Lowe. “We played with more attention, more intensity and more focus in the second half.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.