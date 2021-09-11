FORT GIBSON – Jekyll and Hyde, night and day, whatever analogy you want to use, that was the case for the Fort Gibson Tigers on Friday night in contrast with the previous Friday night.
The Tigers; defense flexed its muscles, holding the Catoosa Indians offense in check most of the night while Fort Gibson’s Hunter Branch recorded a career-night receiving in a 52-21 homecoming win over the Indians at Leo Donahue Tiger Stadium.
“We focused on tackling this week, we didn’t tackle very well last week at Berryhill, if you didn’t notice,” said a much happier Tiger coach Greg Whiteley. “As a team and coaches, we learned a bunch last week, we woke up and the kids were hungry tonight.”
Hungry might describe Tigers quarterback Cole Mahaney when he found Cade Waggle streaking across the middle for a 15-yard touchdown strike with 9:30 to go in the first quarter to begin the scoring onslaught, capping a seven-[lay 68-yard drive.
On Catoosa’s first offensive play of the game, it was Mahaney who picked off Indian quarterback Russell Dugger’s pass at the 20-yard line and raced in untouched to push Fort Gibson up by 14-0, still in the first quarter.
Landon Bebee capped a short seven-play 32-yard drive to put the Tigers up 21-0 to open the second quarter.
Then the Tigers’ defense took over.
On Catoosa’s first possession of the second quarter, FGHS senior defensive lineman Brody Rainbolt stormed through for his second quarterback sack of the night, forcing a fumble in the process and set up the Tigers offense in prime real-estate at the Catoosa 15-yard line.
Jaxon Purdue sailed in a 35-yard field goal with 9:36 to go in the second stanza.
Branch recovered a deep onside kick on the ensuing kickoff. Twelve plays later, Toby West skipped in from three yards out, putting the home team up 31-0.
On the Tigers’ next possession, Bebee found the end zone for the second time on the night as Fort Gibson sat on a comfortable 38-0 lead with 2:31 to go before half.
Catoosa did counter a minute later when Colyn Treat trotted in from eight yards out, but Mahaney took it personal on the Tigers subsequent possession, finding an open Branch for a 58-yard strike and a 45-7 lead at the half.
Entering the half, the Tigers held Catoosa to minus 14-yards rushing.
“Our offense is going to get better,” said Whiteley. “We changed offenses to our personnel and it’s going to take some time to get it all put together.” “Cole (Mahaney) did a much better job looking downfield and stepping up in the pocket, and his receivers did a much better job tonight.”
Branch closed out Fort Gibson’s scoring when he and Mananey connected once more, this time from 25 yards out for a 52-14 lead with 4:03 left in the third quarter.
Branch finished with 153 yards receiving on five catches.
Defensively, Rainbolt finished the night with five tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble. John Lewis pulled in eight tackles and one quarterback sack, Connor Loepp had eight tackles and two sacks and Tim Murphy eight tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
“Overall I think we looked a lot better, much more comfortable and we really needed that wake-up call last week,” said Whiteley.
FORT GIBSON 52, CATOOSA 21
FTG143170—52
CATOOSA0777—21
Scoring summary
First quarter
FGHS – Cade Waggle 15 pass from Cole Mahaney (Jaxson Purdue kick) 9:51
FGHS – Mahaney 20 interception return (Purdue kick) 8:44
Second Quarter
FGHS – Landon Bebee 4 run (Purdue kick) 11.32
FGHS – Purdue 35 field goal 9:36
FGHS – Toby West 3 run (Purdue kick) 5:33
FGHS – Bebee 3 run (Purdue kick) 2:31
CHS – Colyn Treat 8 run (Fute Yang kick) 1:40
FGHS – Hunter Branch 58 pass from Mahaney (Purdue kick) 1:22
Third Quarter
CHS – Russell Dugger 13 run (Yang kick) 7:02
FGHS – Branch 25 pass from Mahaney (Purdue kick) 4:03
Fourth Quarter
CHS – Treat 12 run (Yang kick) 9:30
TEAM STATS
FGHSCHS
FIRST DOWNS1616
RUSH ATT3734
RUSH YARDS133135PASS C-A-I6-17-19-18-2
PASS YARDS166133
PEN – YDS11-905-50
PUNT – YDS4-294-25
FUM – LOST2-01-1
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: FORT GIBSON – Toby West 7-26, Cole Mahaney 6-27, Tim Murphy 7-27, Cade Waggle 3-22, Atlas Potter 8-18, Landon Bebee 3-10, Jaxson Purdue 1-9
Catoosa Russell Dugger 16-62
PASSING: FORT GIBSON – Cole Mahaney 6-17-1- 2 - 166; CATOOSA – Dugger 9-18-2- 0 - 123
RECIVING: FORT GIBSON – Hunter Branch 5-153. Cade Waggle 1-15; CATOOSA – Caolyn Treat 3-54
