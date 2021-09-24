MULDROW — Fort Gibson quarterback Cole Mahaney sparked the Tigers on their first offensive play of the night with a 17-yard scamper, then led the visiting team on a 12-play, 75 yard and 5:10 quest which ended on a Landon Bebee three-yard touchdown dive.
That set the tone for the remainder of the night, as the Tigers rolled 49-7 over the Muldrow Bulldogs at Marty Rogers Field in the District 4A-4 opener Friday night.
“Cole operated the offense very well,” said Tiger head coach Greg Whiteley. “We ran the ball well, the offensive line blocked the best they have all season and our offense is getting better.”
Toby West paced the Tigers ground game with 159 yards rushing on 19 carries and four touchdowns for the Tigers (3-1, 1-0).
After Bebee’s touchdown dive with 6:50 left in the first quarter it was linebacker John Lewis that came up with a Bulldog fumble at the Muldrow 45-yard line on the ensuing possession.
Mahaney quickly found Cade Waggle for a 41-yard strike to the Muldrow 4. Two plays later Mahaney called his own number from two yards out to put the Tigers up 14-0 with 4:58 left in the first stanza.
Taking advantage of a shell-shocked Bulldog team, Fort Gibson kicker Jaxon Purdue bounced in a perfect onside kick, recovered by Jaiden Johnson at the Muldrow 47-yard line.
Again, Waggle and Mahaney connected, this time for 29 yards and put the ball at the Muldrow 18-yard line. Four plays later West scored the first of his four touchdown runs with 3:11 left in the first quarter.
West capped off the first half with his second score on the night with 7:03 before half and pushed the Tigers up 28-0.
At the half the Tigers defense only allowed six yards rushing and 32 yards total offense for the Bulldogs.
“Defensively we played lights out tonight. We gang tackled, we wrapped up, we ran to the ball,” said Whiteley. “We seemed to be always at the right spot tonight.”
On Fort Gibson’s first possession of the third quarter, the Tigers came out in a hurry-up offense and took the Bulldog defense by surprise when West busted up the middle for a 23-yard gain to the Muldrow 41-yard line. Mahaney found an open Seth Rowan on the left sideline, and after a few nifty moves a five-yard pattern turned into a 30-yard gain to the Muldrow 17-yard line.
West again took the honors, punching it in from five yards out for touchdown number three.
With 5:17 to go in the third quarter, West added his fourth and final score to push the Tigers up 42-0.
Offensively the Tigers were done for the night, however Mahaney had one more touchdown up his sleeve. On the Bulldogs ensuing possession, he picked off Muldrow’s Reid Sutton’s pass at the Fort Gibson 45-yard line, then raced untouched like a man possessed for the Tigers final score and a 49-0 edge.
“We still have some stairs to climb, we still have some areas we need to work on and keep getting better every week,” said Whiteley. “We came out and took care of business and I am happy to see that.”
Mahaney finished with his best night passing percentage wise, going 10-of-18 passing for 182 yards. Waggle his favorite target on the night pulled in three catches with 78 yards receiving.
Defensively, the Tigers were led by Tim Murphy who recorded 10 tackles and an interception on the night.
The Tigers will return home to Leo-Donahue Tiger Stadium next Friday night, hosting the Stilwell Indians.
MULDROW0007—7
Scoring summary
First quarter
FGHS – Landon Bebee 4 run (Jaxson Purdue kick) 6:50
FGHS – Cole Mahaney 2 run (Purdue kick) 4:58
FGHS – Toby West 2 run (Purdue kick) 3:11
Second Quarter
FGHS – West 3 run (Purdue kick) 7:03
Third Quarter
FGHS – West 5 run (Purdue kick) 9:49
FGHS – West 6 run (Purdue kick) 5:17
FGHS – Mahaney 55 interception return (Purdue kick) 4:45
Fourth Quarter
MHS – Derrick Corbit 7 pass from Reid Sutton (David Frias kick) 9:27
TEAM STATS
FGHSMHS
First downs216
Rushes-yards40-23218-6
Passing yards18285
Passes C-A-I10-18-010-23-2
Punts-avg.4-315-35
Fumbles-lost0-01-1
Penalties-yards11-903-10
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: FG, Toby West 19-159.
Passing: Cole Mahaney 10-18-182-0.
