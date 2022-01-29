Titles by Jaiden Johnson, Blade Walden and Toby West led Fort Gibson to a narrow team championship at the Maverick Conference wrestling tournament that wrapped up a two-day run Saturday in Sallisaw.
Walden won at 120, running his record to 39-1 with a technical fall in 3:30 over previously unbeaten Nate Hutchinson of McAlester. Adam Luna of Wagoner was fourth.
Johnson gave Fort Gibson a title at 132, needing only 41 seconds to pin Poteau’s Jake Fredrickson. Johnson is 33-4. Gunner Kemp of Hilldale won by technical fall against Zac Dailey of Wagoner for third place.
Toby West (38-4) added another title for the Tigers at 132 with a pin of Wagoner’s Bryce Steel in 1:30. Xander Torix (21-9) of Warner was third.
The Bulldogs, which finished 3 1/2 points behind Fort Gibson’s 208 total, had five champions. Corey Brown, a freshman, won a technical fall at 106 over McAlester’s Kam Hutchison, 20-5. Colt Horlick of Fort Gibson was fourth.
Wagoner got a win at 152 with Logan Sterling getting a 6-4 decision over Fort Gibson’s Grant Edwards. Sterling is 27-5 and Edwards 36-5. Also, Wagoner’s Witt Edwards moved to 15-1 with his major decision win at 182, 14-6 over Gunnar Spence of McAlester.
Roman Garcia gave the Bulldogs the title at 195 with a pin in 3:44 against Trey Hudgens of Sallisaw. Garcia is 23-3. Andrew Sparks was fourth for Fort Gibson, and Jamal Riggs (13-3) beat Checotah’s Kyler Pouncil 7-2 in the 220 finals. Riggs is 13-3, Pouncil is 20-4. Kyle Rye of Fort Gibson was third.
Another freshman, Colt Collett of Checotah, moved to 16-2 on the year with his title at 113, winning by pinfall at 3:15 of the match against Stilwell’s Jerimiah Chuculate. Mario Briley of Fort Gibson was third.
Checotah, playing sixth, had two champions.
At 285, Checotah got another title with Jonah Marshall (20-6) winning a 7-3 decision against Will Restine of Poteau.
At 126, Keith McGuire of Checotah was second, losing in the finals to Jayce Caviness of Stilwell, 16-0. McGuire is 15-8. Hudson Neafus got Fort Gibson third and Craig Moore of Wagoner fourth.
Fort Gibson’s Cole Mahaney was runner-up at 145. He lost on a technical fall to Cutter Sheets of Stilwell, who is once beaten in 30 matches. Mahaney is 26-6. Cole Mayfield of Warner (29-2) took third.
In the finals at 160, Kale Charboneau of Wagoner lost to Jaxen Wright of Morris 11-4. Charboneau fell to 26-5. Lubbock Drake of Warner was fourth.
Girls
Peighton Mullins gave Fort Gibson the win in the 145-152 class, winning both her matches to go to 13-0.
Tori French of Warner was runner-up in the 165-235 class. Kaylee Thompson of Wagoner was third at 100-107. Dayton Bowlin of Fort Gibson was fourth at 114-120.
Fort Gibson was fourth in the team standings. Stilwell won it with Wagoner in eighth.
