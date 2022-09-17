FORT GIBSON – For the third straight week, Fort Gibson’s opponent exploited the Tigers’ run defense.
Glenpool’s Brayden Nelson punished the Tigers for 172 yards rushing and four touchdowns in a 48-20 homecoming loss Friday night at Leo Donahue Stadium.
The Tigers last started 0-3 in 2019 and finished 5-6.
As ugly as the scoreboard glared at the home team all night long, down 20-0 in the first quarter, then 35-7 at halftime, there were, believe it or not, some bright spots for the Tigers (0-3).
“We played much better in the second half of the game,” said Tiger coach Ryan Nolan. “We have to stop being individuals, and work as a team and I think that we grew a lot tonight in the second half.
“We played harder, with more effort in the second half. It was night and day.”
Effort got better and it was shown by Parker Lockhart making his first start at quarterback. The junior tied the FGHS record for the most passing attempts in a game with 40, completing 23 for 227 yards and two touchdowns.
“Parker played a good game tonight for his first start,” said Nolan. “He fought tonight, he’ll be more comfortable the more he’s in there.”
Wideout Cade Waggle went down with an injury, diving for a catch to open the second quarter. Down 29-0 midway through the second quarter the load fell on Hunter Branch. Lockhart found a streaking Branch for 28-yard touchdown pass and catch and begin to spark some life into the Tigers in the second quarter.
An eight-yard Tiger punt at their own 31-yard line gave the Warriors excellent field position and they took it in in six plays. The heartbreaker was with the Warriors facing fourth-and-6, Rueger Tatum connected with Ashton Gorbet at the 1. Di’Micah Woods bullied over on the next play for the score and a 42-7 lead with 8:25 left in the third quarter.
Then for another bright spot. After a Warrior fumble at their own 36-yard line, Lockhart engineered a 10-play drive, capped by his three-yard quarterback sneak.
On the ensuing Glenpool (2-1) possession another fumble gave the Tigers prime field position once again. Lockhart directed a nine-play, 40-yard drive, capped by a 23-yard strike to Donnie Cox with 11:51 left in the fourth quarter, ending the scoring.
“We forced a few turnovers and some turnovers on downs in the second half,” said Nolan. “The kids are starting to buy in, more in the second half of the game, but that is what we need, is the effort and buying in.”
The Tigers only mustered 44 yards rushing on the night, many of those loss of yardage on passing downs.
“The offensive line is a work in progress,” Nolan said. “We’re getting better but not where we need to be yet, we’re going to figure it out.”
Waggle was held without a catch, the first time in over 18 games. Branch finished with 118 yards receiving on nine catches.
The Warriors racked up 288 yards rushing on the night.
The Tigers will travel to Poteau for their district opener next Friday night.
“Hey, let’s go and play the best next week,” said Nolan. “We’ll bring everything we have.”
GLENPOOL 48, FORT GIBSON 20
GLENPOOL201576—48
FORT GIBSON0767—20
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
GHS – Brayden Nelson 52 run (kick blocked) 10:58.
GHS – Nelson 10 run (Canyon Lee kick) 9:09.
GHS – Nelson 5 run (Lee kick) 2:50.
Second Quarter
GHS – Safety - Parker Lockhart tackled in endzone 8:24.
GHS – Nelson 4 run (Lee kick) 7:33.
FGHS – Hunter Branch 28 pass from Lockhart (Jaiden Johnson kick) 5:26.
GHS – Di’Micah Woods 4 run (kick blocked) :08.
Third Quarter
GHS – Woods 1 run (Lee kick) 8:25.
FGHS – Lockhart 4 run (kick failed) 2:02.
Fourth Quarter
FGHS – Donnie Cox 23 pass from Lockhart (Johnson kick) 11:51.
GHS – Nelson 11 run (kick failed) 4:55.
TEAM STATS
FGHSGHS
First Downs 1822
Rushes-Yards27-4442-288
Passing Yards 22759
Passes C-A-I23-41-22-3-0
Punts-Avg. 4-28.253-31
Fumbles-Lost 1-15-2
Penalties-Yards4-305-55
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: FGHS, Landon Nail 12-24. GHS, Brayden Nelson 23-172.
Passing: FGHS, Parker Lockhart 23-40-227-2-(2 TD). OHS, Rueger Tatum 2-3-59-0.
Receiving: FGHS, Hunter Branch 9-118. GHS, Ashton Gorbet 2-59.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.