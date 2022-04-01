FORT GIBSON — There won’t be a repeat at the Shootout at the Fort.
Early-inning walks will be a big reason why.
Those set up all of Red Oak’s capitalized scoring opportunities as the Eagles jettisoned Fort Gibson 5-4 in one of two semifinals. The other, between Oktaha and Verdigris, started 3 hours late and was not completed by press time.
Red Oak plated one in the second and three in the third. Both innings involved walks putting the first two baserunners on. It happened again in the fifth to break a 4-4 tie.
Brody Rainbolt, who retired the final out in the fourth in relief of Grant Edwards, walked the leadoff batter in the fifth, Denver Hamilton. Hamilton stole second as the throw from catcher Cody Walkingstick skipped into shallow center enough to get Hamilton to third. He would score on Reed Kouk’s groundout.
All without a hit. And Fort Gibson held a 6-4 edge in hits.
In the second, Edwards walked Coby Bell and Chance Pair when with one out, Asher Kouk laced a single down the line in right to score both. The Tigers got out of further trouble when Walkingstick took Edwards’ strikeout pitch to Trevor Lyons and picked off Kauk with Landon Nail making the tag at second.
Up came the Tigers, where with two outs, Jaiden Graves sent a ball to the wall in center, scoring Rainbolt and Hunter Branch, both reaching on singles. But the 2-1 advantage didn’t last long. In the top of the third, Edwards again put two on via walks before Hamilton doubled down the line in left for one run and Bell smacked a two-run single to right, making it 4-2. Chance Pair’s launch sent Graves to the wall in right for a over the shoulder catch and a pickoff throw at second and a pickoff throw at second by Edwards got out of further trouble.
The Tigers chipped away, first with a run in the bottom of the third. Edwards singled, moved to third on Weston Rouse’s single, then scored on Jaxon Blunt’s line drive fly out to right.
In the fourth, Edwards again put two on with walks, the second with two outs. That brought Rainbolt in, coming off a two-inning relief job in Thursday’s win over Oklahoma Christian School. Rainbolt faced Brex Caldwell, and got him on a grounder to Rouse at first.
In the bottom of the fourth, Cole Mahaney singled, stole second, got to third when a pitch skipped off the catcher’s glove toward the mound. Graves walked, then got caught in a rundown between first and second but extended it long enough to allow Mahaney to score.
Hamilton relieved Caldwell on the mound to start the fifth and walked three Tigers over three innings, but kept them hitless, including retiring the side in order in the seventh. Three of his final five outs were strikeouts.
Rainbolt was hitless over 3 1/3. Edwards allowed four hits in 3 2/3. Between them, they walked 10.
Rouse had half of Fort Gibson’s hits, all off Caldwell.
One highlight for the Tigers came on Branch’s diving catch charging in to rob Reed Kouk of a hit with one on in the second.
The Tigers will play for third place on Saturday.
Hilldale lost in consolation play to Oklahoma Christian School 13-4. Aden Jenkins had two hits for the Hornets, 0-2 in the event and 11-6 overall.
