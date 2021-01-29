FORT GIBSON — It was Senior Night for the Class 4A No. 5 Fort Gibson Lady Tigers on Friday, and coach Chuck London honored them by starting all five and seeing them all score in the first quarter on the way to a 62-39 win over Oologah.
That group, composed of Reese Webb, Kynzi London, Lexie Foutch, Abby Porterfield and Sequoyah transfer Jordan Gann, helped Fort Gibson get off to a fast start in the game as they rolled out to a 14-3 lead in the first five minutes, ultimately stretching it to a 37-14 halftime advantage.
“This is a very special group,” said London. “Reese joined us in her eighth-grade year and then Jordan coming over from Sequoyah and I’m proud of how we have taken in new people and evolved over these girls high school years and created great team chemistry and as a coach it’s great to see that.”
The Fort Gibson boys are in COVID-19 quarantine and did not play Friday night, so London said he was a little concerned about the energy level of his girls going in.
“With the boys not playing, the arena just had a quiet feeling and I was worried about our energy,” said London. “So I told them we’ve just to make our own energy and I think those starting seniors really got the energy level up on the floor and I think that’s what got us off to a fast start.”
The Lady Tigers emptied the bench with 15 players getting into the game and 11 of them getting into the scoring column which was pleasing to the Lady Tigers’ coach. Fort Gibson (14-2) had a pair of players reach double figures on the night with Kynzi London getting 13 points including three from beyond the arc and freshman Gracy Shieldnight coming off the bench to score 12.
For Oologah (6-8), Alexis Martin took game high scoring honors with 17 points and drew praise from the Fort Gibson coach.
“Martin’s a nice player for Oologah. She’s tough to stop and I thought we did a decent job on her but she did get loose on us a few times.”
And London had plenty of praise for some of his players as well,
“Kynzi was hitting her 3-pointers, Lexie’s athleticism caused them some problems, Jenna (Whiteley) came off the bench and hit a 3 right off the bat, Jordan Gann only had six points but she did a lot of things well and can dominate a game and I was proud of Reese and the way she worked.”
With the Fort Gibson boys in quarantine, next Tuesday’s rematch with Hilldale will be a ladies-only affair starting at 6:30 p.m.
