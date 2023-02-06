WAGONER – With the series tied at a win each, it was destined to come down to the end.
Fort Gibson’s Addy Whiteley picked off a Wagoner Lady Bulldog pass, was fouled, then calmly drained two free-throws with 18 seconds left in the game to give the visitors a 47-42 lead. Gracy Shieldnight’s 3 as the buzzer sounded would not be enough for Wagoner as FGHS escaped with a 47-45 win at Joe Gordon Court Monday night.
The loss was the third in their last four games for the Lady Bulldogs, two of those courtesy of the Lady Tigers.
“Give them a lot of credit they’re a great team,” said Lady Tiger coach Scott Lowe. “Addy has been putting in some extra time working on her free throws and she came in clutch for us tonight.”
Fort Gibson’s Laynee Stanley led all scorers with 22 points on the night. But the duo of Shieldnight and Gracie Burckhartzmeyer, who combined for 29 points and 15 rebounds on the night for Wagoner, kept the Lady Bulldogs in the game.
Stanley got the 17th-ranked Lady Tigers (15-5) off on the right foot scoring 10 of her points in the opening quarter as FGHS built a 15-9 lead aided by five unforced turnovers from No. 9 Wagoner (14-4).
“Both girls (Shieldnight and Burckhartzmeyer) had good shooting nights for us. We just got in a hole with those early turnovers,” said Lady Bulldog coach Randi Pawpa. “We kept battling all night but we just couldn’t close that gap.”
Wagoner countered with a 10-0 run to open the third quarter. Burckhartzmeyer’s bucket and free throw tied the game at 18 all with under a minute before halftime then Addy Bracken nailed a 3-pointer from the right wing to put the Lady Tigers back up front.
Thirty seconds later Whiteley drained a NBA range 3-pointer as time expired for a 24-19 halftime lead.
“Those 3-pointers that both Addys hit right before halftime were huge, and got us back the momentum heading into half,” said Lowe.
Pawpa echoed Lowe’s thoughts. “Those two 3-pointers right before halftime were a big game-changer,” she said. “We’re starting to get a little bit of momentum there for a second when they hit those.”
Stanley continued her performance as she pumped in 10 more points to push the Lady Tiger lead to 30-19 in the first four minutes of the second half, but encountered her fourth foul and exited with 4:09 left in the third quarter.
“We talked about taking it to Stanley in the second half and see if we could get her in foul problems,” said Pawpa.
With FGHS big gun gone the Lady Bulldogs were able to close the game within 37-30 entering the final stanza and then pull within 37-34 on the back of free-throws until Linzi Foutch hit her first two baskets of the night to give the Lady Tigers some breathing room 41-34 with 5:25 left in the game.
Stanley re-entered at the 4:25 mark and immediately hit a short jumper before Burckhartzmeyer picked up a loose ball then made the trek for a layup. One minute later Brooklyn Austin hit her only field goal of the fourth quarter and get the home team within three points, setting up the finish.
“We practice those kind of scenarios in practice everyday, it’s become muscle memory to hit those shots, you just have to trust your shot,” said Whiteley. “We went really cold between the third and fourth quarter, then Linzi hit two big shots to get us going again.”
Shieldnight ended with a double-double, 15 points and 10 rebounds as Burckhartzmeyer added 14 points Whiteley finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Stanley recorded nine rebounds.
Wagoner gave free tickets to students in school colors and present by 7 p.m.
“This type of game and this type of atmosphere is playoff type atmosphere and that’s what we like,” said Lowe. “We made some mistakes tonight — fouls, turnovers and some mental mistakes — but we’ll go to work on those.”
Boys: Wagoner 67, Fort Gibson 51
After finding themselves down 15-7 after one quarter of play, Wagoner woke up behind Corbin Marsey’s game-high 26 points.
Jashawn Davidson added 19 points in the win. The Tigers were paced by Cooper Wicks who had 13 points on the night.
The Tigers started out with the hot hand behind Wicks who had five first quarter points and the Bulldogs couldn’t find the bottom of the basket connecting on just two field goals out of 15 shots in the opening eight minutes.
After Davidson pumped in a 3-pointer, then Marsey hit a pair and Dante Swanson added one of his on as Wagoner ripped off 25 points in the second quarter for a 32-23 lead at the half.
Fort Gibson could never recover once the Bulldogs got hot, scoring only eight in the second and nine in the third period.
Fort Gibson (4-16) will host Jay tonight as Wagoner (14-4) will travel to Catoosa.
