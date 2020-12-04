It took a little for the Fort Gibson girls to get going, but once they did coach Chuck London was happy with the game went as the Class 4A No. 3 Lady Tigers cruised past Vinita 56-31.
Feather Two-shields led the way for Fort Gibson (2-0) with 13 points while Gracie Shieldnight finished with 12 points.
But it was the defense that pleased London the most.
“I was really proud of our kids,” he said. “We started off a little shaky in the first two or three minutes then we settled in and our defense really helped. It was really solid all night.”
After forging a 15-5 lead after the first quarter, the Lady Tigers kept the hammer down and extended their lead to 28 to 11 at intermission.
“Kennedy Roach is a very good player for Vinita and I though we did a good job on her team-wise,” London said. “Individually, Jenna Whiteley really locked her down and made it tough on her all night.”
Roach was held to 12 points, six in each half, to lead Vinita (1-1).
“We got out to a lead and Feather got going for us a little bit and broke the ice in the scoring column, hitting those two 3s,” London said. “That kind of relaxed us and from that point on, we played our brand of ball.”
Boys:
Vinita 62, Fort Gibson 60
The Tigers had a chance to tie the game at the final buzzer but the shot rolled around the rim and fell off.
Fort Gibson (1-1) led at the half 28-24 but were outscored 21-15 in the third quarter to trail 45-44 heading into the final stanza.
“We’re playing in spurts,” said Fort Gibson coach Todd Dickerson. “We played well at times, we coached well at times, we played bad at times, we coached bad at times. It’s a team performance and we just got to get better.”
Grant Edwards led the Tigers with 13 points while Jaxon Blunt had 12.
“We’re pretty balanced,” Dickerson said. “We just didn’t do enough to win.”
