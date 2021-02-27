Kynzi London and Jordan Gann combined for 14 second-quarter points and fifth-ranked Fort Gibson used it to create an 18-3 run to take command and launch their way into the Class 4A Area III finals with a 61-40 victory over No. 16 Bridge Creek at Heritage Hall High School on Saturday night.
London had a pair of 3s and eight of her 10 points on the night in the period. Gann had three regulation baskets and would go on to lead the Lady Tigers with 16 points.
The push helped grow an 18-15 battle through one period of play to a 36-18 at the break.
“Whoever was getting the open shots was knocking them down,” said FGHS coach Chuck London.
Gracy Shieldnight had 13 points and Jenna Whiteley added 10 to give Fort Gibson four in double figures.
But particularly key was the effort on the defensive side, particularly Reese Webb and then Gann on Bridge Creek’s post player, Lainey Morrow, who had just three free-throws in the first half and one 3-pointer in the third before finishing with eight fourth-quarter points to lead her team, which finished at 18-6, with 14.
“She’s their best player, she’s very physical and she scores a ton,” London said. “Everyone else did their job but when Reese was in there, she really bothered her. When Jordan came in she was equally tough.”
The win thrusts Fort Gibson (18-2) into a matchup with some state finals history. No. 2 Anadarko (21-2) beat Byng 62-32, meaning the two will see each other in the Area championship game Friday night at 6 in Shawnee.
The Lady Warriors and Lady Tigers haven’t met since 2014, when Allie Glover’s 27-foot 3 with 3.2 seconds left lifted Fort Gibson to a 50-47 win in the title game and a repeat championship. That came two years after Anadarko denied Fort Gibson a two-peat in 2012.
“It’s two programs that mirror each other’s success. Two tremendous programs, I’d call both bluebloods,” London said.
Boys:
Heritage Hall 68, Fort Gibson 50
Auburn signee 6-4 guard Trey Alexander had a game-high 26 points, 14 in the first half as the No. 2 Chargers (18-5) led 37-17 at the half en route to a 68-50 win over the unranked Tigers (12-7).
Fellow guard Sebastian Petty added 15 in the first half for the hosts and finished with 22 points. No one else had more than 5.
Grant Edwards had 12 for Fort Gibson, as did Ethan Briggs, with 10 of his in the second half. Caden Dennis had 10, Jaxon Blunt was just out of double figures with 8.
“They’re both good very good guards to man up against and you can’t focus too much on one without getting risking getting hurt by the other.” said Fort Gibson coach Todd Dickerson. “They’re both really good. We knew that coming in. Yet our guys played hard.”
Fort Gibson will play an area elimination game Thursday at Shawnee against Cache in a 3 p.m. tipoff.
