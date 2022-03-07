Reese Webb

Connors State isn’t alone in area representation soon to be vying for an NJCAA basketball national championship.

Fort Gibson grad Reese Webb played a key role in getting Murray State a Region II women’s title this past weekend.

Webb, who averaged 5.6 points as a freshman this season, had nine points and eight rebounds in a  77-65 win for the top-seeded Aggies against Eastern on Saturday in Shawnee.

The Aggies, who also beat Connors 79-63 and Seminole State 78-66 with Webb contributing four points in each, will be held at Lubbock Christian University in Lubbock, Texas,  March 16-21.

