Connors State isn’t alone in area representation soon to be vying for an NJCAA basketball national championship.
Fort Gibson grad Reese Webb played a key role in getting Murray State a Region II women’s title this past weekend.
Webb, who averaged 5.6 points as a freshman this season, had nine points and eight rebounds in a 77-65 win for the top-seeded Aggies against Eastern on Saturday in Shawnee.
The Aggies, who also beat Connors 79-63 and Seminole State 78-66 with Webb contributing four points in each, will be held at Lubbock Christian University in Lubbock, Texas, March 16-21.
