Fort Gibson is in the market for a new head football coach as Greg Whiteley has resigned.
Athletic director Chuck London said he had learned “in the last day or so” about Whiteley’s decision. He confirmed it early Monday afternoon.
“I think this (decision) has been on him for a while, the last year or so,” London said. “There’s never a perfect time to be in one of these situations. He felt like it was the best time for him.”
London praised the 13 years of service from Whiteley, who arrived in 2009 on staff, succeeded James Singleton as head coach in May of 2015, and has held that spot ever since.
“I think he did a great job connecting with kids and he showed some innovation last year switching to the spread on offense, and they put up a lot of points,” London said.
Whiteley, London said, would “continue to be with the district” but not in a coaching capacity, and the job will be posted soon.
“We want a hard worker, someone who is eager, has a strong off-season program and is firm but fair,” London said. “As a coach and having been a coach, I think you look at those things every year and find within those ways to improve, whether you’re continuing to serve or coming in to take over. It’s always a challenging time, but we’ll move forward.”
Whiteley did not immediately respond for comment.
Previous to Fort Gibson, he was head coach at Catoosa from 2006-08 and has also coached at Mannford as a head coach, Bixby as offensive coordinator and Broken Arrow as an assistant.
He was 6-5 the last two seasons, narrowly losing to 4A-3 champion Grove in the first round last fall. He was also 6-5 in his third season following a rebuilding sequence after the 2014 team reached the Class 4A semifinals while he was offensive coordinator under Singleton.
