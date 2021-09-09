Only months after assuming the job, Scott Lowe’s initial season as head girls basketball coach at Fort Gibson has been hit head on by some personal hurdles.
Lowe revealed on his Facebook page with friends he was diagnosed with head and neck cancer, or squamous cell carcinoma, in late July after noticing an enlarged lymph node on his neck below the right jaw line. He underwent tonsillectomy surgery Aug. 31 and pathology tests were run on those. In addition, biopsies were done on his tongue and nasopharyngeal area. All were benign.
“While benign is always a good word to hear, they still cannot find the primary source of the malignancy,” he posted on his Facebook account Thursday.
Lowe said he has been referred to Houston’s M.D. Anderson Hospital, one of the world’s top cancer treatment hospitals, where he’ll go next week for consultation.
Lowe, who has served the past four years as Chuck London’s assistant, took over when London stepped down to focus on administrative duties early this summer. Together, they won one state title, was runner-up another year and only missed the state tournament when it was canceled in 2019 due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Lowe while away from school and the team has Jerry Walker as his chief assistant. Walker, a Hall of Fame inductee with the Oklahoma Coaches Association, Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association, and Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association, who London replaced after the former took a job in the Porter administration in 2017, returned this past year as an assistant at both the high school and junior high level.
“I have the King of Basketball working with me,” Lowe told the Phoenix on Thursday of Walker, who won three state titles as girls coach at Fort Gibson. “He’s got those girls taken care of, no doubt about it. They’re busting their butts in the gym every day.
“Our girls know what the expectations are. We don’t run from it.”
London spoke about the situation Thursday.
“Obviously we’re disheartened by the news Scott gave us,” he said. “We all feel horrible for that situation because we all know Scott and we appreicate him and love him and are all praying for him. We’re believing he will be healed and as he goes through this process that the Lord will take care of him and put his healing touch on him.”
London was also confident they’re prepared to handle anything that comes along as basketball workouts begin next month.
“Scott is our guy. Coach Walker’s reputation goes without saying, and with Wes Whiteley helping both of those guys, we’re as set up as good as anyone in the state if he’s gone for any period of time,” London said.
