Halfway through the fourth quarter the Fort Gibson Tigers found themselves down by 15 points with the momentum in favor of the opposing 5A No. 11 Tulsa Rogers Ropers.
But then Jaxon Blunt, Ethan Briggs and Seth Rowan took the Tigers on their backs, leading an incredible comeback that culminated in Rowan’s 22-footer with two seconds left in what ended as a 66-65 win over the Ropers in the Hilldale Festival at the Hilldale Event Center Friday night.
“It was a great feeling for my teammates to find me for the open shot and then when I let it go I just said ‘please let it go in,” said Blunt, who put in 13 of his team-high 21 points in the final quarter.
For most of the game, the Tigers struggled to contain Rogers’ hot-shooting guard Jordan Hunter, who finished with a game-high 26 points including eight 3-pointers. The Ropers held their own on the boards and had only a handful of turnovers going into the final stretch. But Blunt took over the game with 3:59 to play, hitting two treys and five free throws. And with a bucket by Rowan, the Tigers reeled off 12 unanswered points to tie the game at 61-all with 1:06 to play.
At that point the wheels came off for the Ropers as they missed the front end of two one-and-one opportunities and got just one on a two-charity chance. Additionally, the intense Fort Gibson man-to-man defense forced three turnovers in the final 90 seconds.
Rogers regained a four-point lead with :49 to play but Briggs hit a pair of free throws to cut it down to two. The Ropers missed a shot with 11 ticks left and Fort Gibson got the ball down the floor and into the hands of Rowan for the game-winner.
“These kids have been in these kinds of games before,” said Tiger coach Todd Dickerson. “They’re an experienced group and even when they were down by 15, they had a look in their eye like ‘we’ve got a shot, coach, just give us a chance.; And they gave themselves a chance and pulled it out in what is a big win for us.”
In addition to Blunt, Rowan ended up with 14 points and Briggs added 16 for the Tigers who now stand 7-3 on the season. They’ll entertain Catoosa Tuesday night in their next action.
Hilldale 72, Union JV 56
The one-two punch of Ty O’Neal and Rylan Nail were all the Hornets needed to take the victory in a game that didn’t seem to be as close as the score might indicate.
The Hornets (9-2) broke out of a 7-all tie and rattled off 11 straight points to grab a lead that would never be seriously threatened. Leading after the first quarter 23-12, Nail was unstoppable in the paint with the short-ranged jumper in the second quarter. He was 7-of-8 from the field and scored 17 of his 24 points to propel Hilldale to a 20-point lead at halftime.
But things cooled for the Hornets in the third quarter as they hit just 3-of-12 from the field. The Redhawks were able to draw to within 10 points just before the quarter ended, but then it was O’Neal’s turn to shine as he scored 14 of his game-high 30 points in the final quarter to seal it up for the Hornets.
Hilldale coach Scott Hensley was glad for the victory but a little disappointed in some of the play in the second half.
“Rylan Nail had a lot of energy and played well in the first half, but the third quarter, not so much, and Ty had a great second half,” Hensley said. “Union had a bunch of sophomore kids playing our senior group and we just turned the ball over too much, so we’ve got to get that fixed.
Brayson Lawson went down with an ankle injury.
“That was not good to see but he’s a tough kid and I think he’ll be alright,” said Hensley.
Hilldale will be on the road Tuesday at Wagoner.
