Fort Gibson has hired Claremore’s Jim Sherl to replace Gary Edwards as baseball coach, athletic director Chuck London announced Thursday morning.
Sheri was promoted from assistant coach at Claremore to the head post in 2015. He’d served as an assistant 11 seasons.
His last squad was 21-17 and lost in the Class 5A regional finals to Bishop Kelley. His 2017 team reached the state championship game, losing to Shawnee. It started a streak of three state trips. The Zebras lost in the 2018 semifinals and 2019 quarterfinals.
“They’ve had a quality program there for a while now and we think he fits what we need here,” said London.
Edwards, who came from Oologah, led the Tigers to back-to-back state tournament appearances the last two seasons. He retired from coaching and will be a transportation director for Fort Gibson Schools.
