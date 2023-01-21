FORT GIBSON---Friday night it was the outside play of Addy Whitley that propelled the Fort Gibson Lady Tigers. But Saturday night it was the inside play of sophomore Laynee Stanley that helped Fort Gibson capture its fifth straight win on their way to taking the championship of the Old Fort Classic with a 41-37 win over Inola.
The win was also sweet revenge for the Lady Tigers who were beaten 45-32 by Inola in the semifinals of the Jerry O’Quin Tournament earlier this season on the Lady Longhorns home floor. Inola came in 16th in 4A, Fort Gibson 18th.
Stanley dominated the inside for the Lady Tigers with a game-high 12 points, 14 rebounds, a handful of blocked shots and the altering of drives to the basket by the Lady ‘Horns.
“Laynee is just a special person for us. She’s just a sophomore but she’s really our rah-rah gal in the locker room and is already showing leadership skills and has interest from some colleges,” said Lady Tiger coach Scott Lowe. “She’s exceptional not just for her basketball ability but she’s all in for the goals and interests of the team.”
The game was tight the first half with five ties and five lead changes. Fort Gibson owned a 22-17 lead at intermission which they stretched to seven points, its widest lead of the game, after three quarters.
Inola tied the game with a 7-0 run to start the fourth quarter on 3-pointers by Lacey Moss and Miller Weast and a free throw by Weast. But Fort Gibson countered with a trey by Miley Wafford and a pair of free throws by Whiteley to go up by five with 3:02 to play.
And like two heavyweight boxers going at it, the Lady ‘Horns punched right back with a bucket by Brynn Wiginton and two charities by Weast to make it 37-36 with two minutes to play.
Fort Gibson committed an offensive foul on their next possession and Inola raced down the floor only to have Fort Gibson’s Heaven Frost come from behind to block a shot by Wiginton. Following a Tigers’ time out, Stanley nailed a short jumper to make it 39-36 with :35 to play.
Addison Moofry was fouled on Inola’s next trip down the floor with 15 seconds left. She hit the first free throw but missed the second on a one-and-one. She got her own rebound but missed a 15-foot fall away jumper and the Tigers ran out the clock for the win.
“The big difference between tonight and the first meeting was adjusting our defense to take shots away from Moofry and Weast,” said Lowe. “They killed us in that first game and they’re together averaging about 28 points a game but tonight we held them to 10 points each.”
Rebounding was a big difference as well, according to Stanley.
“Number 15 (Jaci Moore) was a huge offensive rebounder for them in that first game and taking some of that away from her was my game plan tonight,” she said. “My biggest thing was to just keep boarding. Even though my shots weren’t falling, boards were the biggest thing for me.”
Stanley and Whiteley were named to the All-Tournament team for Fort Gibson (10-5) and Whiteley was the tournament MVP while Moofry and Weast were All-Tournament selections for Inola (10-5).
The Fort Gibson teams are back in action Tuesday as they travel across the river to Hilldale to face the Hornets for the second time this season.
