Fort Gibson’s 49-7 win over Muldrow was not much unlike the 44-7 Tiger win that began District 4A-4 play last year.
Again, the Tigers are in a part of the schedule that gave them success a year ago, winning six straight to start the season in 2020. They’ve won four straight this season after an opening loss to Berryhill (27-23) and face this week at home a Stilwell team that is winless so far in 2021.
“It’s like I told the kids last week, I believe on paper we’re a better team, you’re better on film, and I think you’re better on the field,” Fort Gibson head coach Greg Whiteley said. “In those situations you want to get on them from the get-go, make a statement and not let up, and move on to the next one
“It was pretty much a complete game. Our penalties were minimal, our offense pretty much ran our base stuff and just got better off that so we can build better from it. We have some tough games coming and we want to add to what we’re doing. Defensively we tackled better up front.”
The Tigers struggled a bit against Stilwell last year in a 42-25 win. It was a 13-13 game at the half. The Indians, who lost a heartbreaker against Broken Bow the week before in an foiled upset bid, passed for 405 yards against a Tiger secondary that is for the most part back this year.
However, Stilwell’s skill people who contributed to that aren’t back. The receivers graduated and quarterback Chase Stephens did not return to the team as a junior this year. Whiteley said it was his understanding that Stephens was focusing on baseball.
“They’re pretty solid in the trenches so we’ll have to be ready up front,” Whiteley said. “Our youth on the offensive line is growing and our defensive line is getting off the ball better. We just have to progress each week.”
“Getting lower, working on that first step, I’d say everybody’s coming together,” added Trey Forrest, a starter on the offensive line who rotates as nose guard. “Chute drills in practice and working on our steps and a box-deal, I’m not sure what it’s called but it helps us stay low. Just all the repetition has got us all going in the right direction.”
Dare they try to throw this year, the Indians will face a secondary that’s matured. In four games, Fort Gibson has eight interceptions, two each by Cole Mahaney and Jaxon Perdue.
“You got guys out there who are ball hawks and receivers on the other side of the ball too,” Whiteley said.
Notes
• What was originally figured to be a running back by committee has evolved into a one-man show. Tailback Toby West has 382 yards in four games. After a 128-yard effort on six carries in the loss to Berryhill, West had 144 on 18 and four TDs last week. He has six overall.
Tim Murphy, who was expected to share tailback duties prior to the season, has settled in as a middle linebacker where he was a leading tackler last year and is doing that again with 35 tackles thus far. Murphy has just 11 carries all season. West, expected to play at safety as the two balanced reps on offense, has just two tackles, both coming in game one, but part of his limited reps defensively is due to a right elbow hyperextension suffered in the opener.
“Tim knows his role as far as offense goes and he’s so important in that middle linebacker role,” Whiteley said. “Toby wasn’t able to tackle but he could carry the ball OK and with Cole playing so well at safety, we just placed more importance on Toby being our one-back guy. He plays in our nickel package on defense and can go in when needed, and if we need him at safety we can do that, but we haven’t had the need to.”
• Mahaney has 562 yards passing on 36 completions in 84 attempts. The junior has a shot at surpassing 3,000 career yards this week. He has 2,904 since entering as a starter just after the start of his freshman season.
• Last year’s game got chippy with a couple ejections on both sides. Whiteley doesn’t expect a carry-over. “All those guys won’t be around to engage this year. They graduated,” he said.
