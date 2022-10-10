Fort Gibson senior Weston Rouse took part last Thursday with the Oklahoma Sandlot team in the WWBA World Wood Bat Association Perfect Game tournament in Jupiter, Fla.
The two-time All-Phoenix Most Valuable Player and state tourney participant threw a three-inning stint, allowing one hit and striking out seven against Northeast Baseball Association.
Hundreds of major league and college scouts were in Jupiter for the event, which had 104 team participants. The New York Yankees had Rouse in for an assessment on Thursday.
Among the colleges with scouts were Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arkansas and TCU.
Rouse’s fastball ranged from 86 to 89 mph. He has committed to Oklahoma State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.