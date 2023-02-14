Peighton Mullins did her thing again Tuesday.
The two-time state wrestling champion from Fort Gibson High ran her record to 18-0 with a pin of Sapulpa’s Cash Morris in 1 minute, 28 seconds to win the OSSAA all-class Girls East Regional at 170 pounds.
“I was really nervous for my finals match,” said Mullins, whose other battle took a little longer on Monday.
She had a first-round bye then beat Bixby senior Grace Thompson in a tougher tilt, getting the pin in 5:11. Earlier, in using a spiral to take Thompson down, Mullins knee hit Thompson’s elbow and both heard a pop which caused a hyperextension to the Spartan. Thompson, who lost in the 152 finals to Mullins last year, would go on to qualify for state in a later match.
“We felt like we did what we needed to do,” said Fort Gibson coach Sammy Johnson.
And those nerves?
“She stays pretty nervous,” he said. “And that’s a good thing because if a kid’s not nervous, they probably don’t care as much about it.”
Mullins is the lone area wrestler going to state, scheduled Feb. 24-25. The boys' regionals are this weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.